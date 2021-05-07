Napa attorney Mackenzie marks 50 years on the job, including work on sensational murder trial of the 70s

He figured that attorneys would always have new cases to work on.

“And it turned out to be true.”

Back then, he had lofty visions for what his future might hold.

“I thought I would help people (or) free the innocent from jail. I’d do all kinds of good things to make a difference in the world,” said Mackenzie. “I was pretty idealistic at that time.”

He loved law school. “The whole way of learning to think and act and write like a lawyer was very interesting,” he said. At the same time, “I figured out that being one person in a big law firm in the city was not something I wanted to do.”

That’s when Mary Dunlap, also a law student at Berkeley, came into the picture. Mary Dunlap is the daughter of Frank Dunlap, who helped found Coombs & Dunlap.

“She told me how interesting working for her father would be and what a wonderful town Napa was.”

In the fall of 1970, right after he took the bar exam, Mackenzie and his wife Martha (a teacher) moved to Napa. He was now part of the firm.

They bought their first house in Alta Heights for $25,000.