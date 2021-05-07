Napa attorney Mackenzie marks 50 years on the job, including work on sensational murder trial of the 70s

As a youth, the son of two teachers, the idea of becoming an attorney wasn’t something that ever crossed Malcolm A. Mackenzie’s mind.
“I didn’t know any lawyers,” he said. “There were no lawyers in my family.” In fact, “The only lawyer I knew was Perry Mason” from 1950s and 60s TV show.
The signature ending of the show struck him as quite remarkable: “It was pretty amazing they’d always confess on the stand at the end, something I didn’t see a lot in real practice,” Mackenzie said.
Mackenzie would become the first attorney in his family. He recently marked his 50th year as an attorney with Coombs & Dunlap in Napa.
“It’s the first and only law job I’ve ever had,” he said. And he’s made no plans to retire.
Mackenzie recalled the genesis of his legal studies. During his senior year at Stanford University (he was a history and economics major), he attended a career day. Being an attorney “sounded pretty interesting,” he thought at the time.
“I think I will try that,” he decided. “I applied to a few places and ended up at Berkeley,” in the university's then-Boalt Hall School of Law.
“It was the 60s and the idea of doing something that would help people and be intellectually challenged at the same time” appealed to him, he said.
He figured that attorneys would always have new cases to work on.
“And it turned out to be true.”
Back then, he had lofty visions for what his future might hold.
“I thought I would help people (or) free the innocent from jail. I’d do all kinds of good things to make a difference in the world,” said Mackenzie. “I was pretty idealistic at that time.”
He loved law school. “The whole way of learning to think and act and write like a lawyer was very interesting,” he said. At the same time, “I figured out that being one person in a big law firm in the city was not something I wanted to do.”
That’s when Mary Dunlap, also a law student at Berkeley, came into the picture. Mary Dunlap is the daughter of Frank Dunlap, who helped found Coombs & Dunlap.
“She told me how interesting working for her father would be and what a wonderful town Napa was.”
In the fall of 1970, right after he took the bar exam, Mackenzie and his wife Martha (a teacher) moved to Napa. He was now part of the firm.
They bought their first house in Alta Heights for $25,000.
“That was an expensive house at the time,” he said. “It was a stretch.” Before he passed the bar, he was getting paid $500 — a month.
To buy that house, “We had to come up with a down payment of $6,500.” It wasn’t easy.
Later, his income rose when he was able take on cases as a court-appointed public defender.
“I got to keep half of whatever I earned,” he remembered.
Mackenzie’s first case involved a woman accused of possession of marijuana. “It was a big time crime” in Napa at that time, he recalled.
At the start of the proceedings, with a big grin and some good-natured teasing, the judge leaned over to his client and announced to her: “This is Mr. Mackenzie’s very first case.”
“The client very wisely pled guilty,” he said, and “that was my introduction to plea bargaining.”
In the coming years, he’d become a partner and take on a leadership role at the firm.
He’s particularly enjoyed the variety of the work, said Mackenzie.
“One of the things about being a lawyer — after you think you’ve seen everything — the next day you see something new and different.”
Over the years, he’s focused on several different practice areas. Mackenzie worked as the city attorney for Napa and Calistoga, as a family law specialist, a criminal and civil attorney and worked in land use and real estate legal matters.
“Now I do mostly estate planning and administration.”
One of his most memorable cases was right at the start of his legal career.
“I’d been a lawyer for six months and there was a murder of a student at Pacific Union College.”
The Napa Register extensively covered the news of the missing student, Lynda C. Kanes. Some thought there might have been a Zodiac killer connection. After all, one Zodiac victim was also a PUC student. And the Zodiac killer was active at that same time.
In the end a St. Helena man was arrested.
His boss and mentor, Frank Dunlap, ended up representing the man, Walter Boyd Williams, or Willie the Woodcutter, as he was known.
Williams lived on Silverado Trail and had a woodcutting business.
“Murders were even less frequent in Napa than they are now,” recalled Mackenzie. “It was a big deal. The state attorney general tried the case. It got a lot of media coverage.”
“I was the guy who organized the papers,” carried briefcases and assisted in any other way.
“I had convinced myself he wouldn’t be convicted but when I look back on it, I think I was naive to think that,” said Mackenzie.
Williams was convicted. He died in prison in San Quentin.
“For me, it was a great case,” said Mackenzie. “For Willie not such a great case, obviously,” but, “I met a lot of people, the DA, the judge, attorneys, and I learned a whole lot.”
Another significant case involved director Francis Ford Coppola.
Mackenzie was representing the other party, an architect alleging breach of contract.
“He was a big presence in Napa Valley at that point,” recalled the attorney. “It was a jury trial. It got significant exposure in the press. And I won which was very exciting. It felt very, very good to be successful.”
At some point over the past 50 years did Mackenzie ever think of moving to another firm, or starting his own?
Not really, he said. In the early 1980s, he considered applying for the new job of Napa city attorney but ultimately decided not to.
“I liked the variety of things that I was doing” at Coombs & Dunlap.
Mackenzie said he’s proud of the firm’s accomplishments. As one generation of older attorneys, such as Dunlap, retired, the new guard took the lead to move the practice forward.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with some wonderful people both lawyers and other staff members.”
“All of us together, did a good job of doing good work for people and having a good reputation for doing careful and good work.”
He’s 75 now, why not retire?
“I actually like what I do,” said Mackenzie. “Not every minute of every day,” he admitted. “But generally I do. And there are people like me who like what they are and aren’t anxious to retire.”
Speaking of a new generation, two of Mackenzie’s three daughters became attorneys and one, Alison, was elevated to the bench in Los Angeles County. One even worked for Coombs & Dunlap for a time.
Looking back on his 50 years practicing law, Mackenzie said, "I don’t know if I’ve made a difference in the world, but I made a difference in some people’s lives. I like to think I did more good than harm.”
And is he still idealistic?
“Oh yeah,” he said.
