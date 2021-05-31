Napa audience gathers downtown, in person, to mark Memorial Day

Monday was a time for Napans to remember Americans who gave up their lives in battle — and, for the first time in two years, to gather together and pay tribute in person.
A flag display, rifle volleys, and the bugling of taps marked Memorial Day in downtown Napa as some 100 people gathered in the amphitheater of Veterans Memorial Park, in one of the city’s first ceremonial gatherings since the worldwide coronavirus pandemic halted such assemblies in early 2020.
Though modest in size compared to the baseball games, concerts, and other events slowly awakening from more than a year of social distancing, the sight of an audience in flag-themed, red-white-blue caps, shirts, and other apparel — bowing heads and clasping hands on breasts in prayer and salute — was the latest step in bringing life back to the heart of Napa.
For the main speaker at Monday’s ceremony honoring America’s war dead, sharing the occasion with others was one of the most meaningful mileposts on the path to normalcy after a historic pandemic.
A year earlier “we were here with half a dozen people,” C.J. Bertagna, second vice commander of Napa-based Post 113, said of the Legion’s tiny ceremony at the park. “But it’s a big time now; everyone is relieved we’re no longer under house arrest.”
At the Napa observance, Bertagna asked audience members to remember the valor of men and women who gave up their lives for their nation, whether in conflicts like World War II that unified their fellow citizens or those, like Vietnam and Afghanistan, that divided them.
“Most of us will not truly understand the depths of their despair unless we have experienced it,” he said, after recounting the sacrifice of 19-year-old Army Spc. Cindy Beaudoin, who died when her convoy struck a land mine only hours after the cease-fire that ended the 1991 Gulf War. “But we can always offer our support — we can wear the poppy; we can place flags and wreaths at their graves; we can donate to charities that provide for their families. And we can look at their surviving brothers- and sisters-in-arms and say, ‘Thank you for your service.’”
“… No matter what critics can say about America, can a nation that produces such remarkable men and women be anything but a force for good?”
It took three years to get Congress to agree to find a solution to the disrepair of the Mare Island Naval Cemetery
Taking in the ceremony under the park’s tree canopy with other audience members, the mother of an active-duty serviceman was gratified to once again mark Memorial Day in the company of others.
“It feels great to be able to take this all in,” said Patricia Carpignano of Napa, whose son David Nederveen Pieterse is currently based in Fairbanks, Alaska and previously served in the Marine Corps.
“It’s a sad day but it’s an important day,” she said, before continuing on that afternoon to Tulocay Cemetery, where her late father is listed on a veterans’ wall. “I think it’s the right thing to do; I come from a patriotic family and I’m proud of my son.”
A nation slowly emerging from social distancing measures imposed by the coronavirus pandemic honored generations of U.S. veterans killed in the line of duty on a Memorial Day observed without the severe pandemic restrictions that affected the day of tribute just a year ago.
The half-hour ceremony in downtown Napa was one of two to mark Memorial Day in the Napa Valley, where capacity limits on public gatherings remain in effect ahead of California’s expected loosening of most remaining COVID-19 rules June 15.
In St. Helena, the American Legion’s annual event at the city’s cemetery was replaced by a quieter event in which cemetery visitors placed flowers on the graves of veterans, relatives and prominent St. Helena residents. Graves belonging to former members of the military were each topped with an American flag.
Elsewhere in the county, American Canyon marked Memorial Day with postings on its social media accounts and announced a morning Air Force flyover above Veterans Memorial Park. The Veterans Home of California was slated to hold a ceremony on its Yountville campus for residents and staff, although the home remains closed to most visitors during the pandemic.
St. Helena Star reporter Jesse Duarte contributed to this report.
