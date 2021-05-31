Napa audience gathers downtown, in person, to mark Memorial Day

“Most of us will not truly understand the depths of their despair unless we have experienced it,” he said, after recounting the sacrifice of 19-year-old Army Spc. Cindy Beaudoin, who died when her convoy struck a land mine only hours after the cease-fire that ended the 1991 Gulf War. “But we can always offer our support — we can wear the poppy; we can place flags and wreaths at their graves; we can donate to charities that provide for their families. And we can look at their surviving brothers- and sisters-in-arms and say, ‘Thank you for your service.’”

“… No matter what critics can say about America, can a nation that produces such remarkable men and women be anything but a force for good?”

Taking in the ceremony under the park’s tree canopy with other audience members, the mother of an active-duty serviceman was gratified to once again mark Memorial Day in the company of others.

“It feels great to be able to take this all in,” said Patricia Carpignano of Napa, whose son David Nederveen Pieterse is currently based in Fairbanks, Alaska and previously served in the Marine Corps.