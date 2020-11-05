Napa auto dealership takes wings at new site

Lee said the parcel size of the new dealerships is smaller than its former home, “but for the amount of business we do it’s about the right size.”

Both the Gasser Foundation, the property owner, and Hanlees “made a significant investment” in this new showroom, said Lee.

“This is a long-term investment that we have made” for both customers and employees, he said.

Lee said that before the move the franchise averaged about 35 to 50 sales of Dodge, Ram, Chrysler and Jeep vehicles per month. At the new location, we hope to increase that volume,” he said. He plans to increase business in sales, services and parts departments.

“I think we can grow substantially,” said Lee. In fact, he expects about 20 to 30 percent increase in business. At some of his other Hanlees locations that have been remodeled or newly built, “we’ve experienced much higher growth.”

Jeep has been a particularly popular brand, said Hanlees. In about a year a new Jeep Grand Wagoneer is coming out. Described as an “upscale” SUV it could start at $90,000, with well-equipped versions selling for more than $100,000. Lee thinks there’s a market for such a vehicle in Napa Valley.