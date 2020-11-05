Napa auto dealership takes wings at new site

Napa’s newest car dealership has flown to a new location – and it has the wings to prove it.
Hanlees' Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram business is now open at 459 Soscol Ave., operating under its distinctive butterfly-like roofline.
“This is something we have wanted to do for quite a while,” Don Lee, the dealership owner, said of the move.
“The old facility was really tired and was not customer-friendly,” he said. “Now that it is done, you can’t ask for more.”
The 17,800-square-foot building was designed in homage to its original location just down the street at 333 Soscol Ave.
The winged design wasn’t Lee’s original plan. But after city officials pressed Lee to build something more than just a generic box-style auto dealership, he was able to persuade Chrysler accept the design.
The project emulates the winged roof and mid-20th-century modernism of the former Chrysler outlet, a survivor from Napa auto row’s early days in the 1950s and 1960s.
For more than four decades the old building was home to Barwick Motors before it was rechristened Napa Chrysler and later rebranded again in 2016 by Don Lee of Hanlees.
Lee said the parcel size of the new dealerships is smaller than its former home, “but for the amount of business we do it’s about the right size.”
Both the Gasser Foundation, the property owner, and Hanlees “made a significant investment” in this new showroom, said Lee.
“This is a long-term investment that we have made” for both customers and employees, he said.
Lee said that before the move the franchise averaged about 35 to 50 sales of Dodge, Ram, Chrysler and Jeep vehicles per month. At the new location, we hope to increase that volume,” he said. He plans to increase business in sales, services and parts departments.
“I think we can grow substantially,” said Lee. In fact, he expects about 20 to 30 percent increase in business. At some of his other Hanlees locations that have been remodeled or newly built, “we’ve experienced much higher growth.”
Jeep has been a particularly popular brand, said Hanlees. In about a year a new Jeep Grand Wagoneer is coming out. Described as an “upscale” SUV it could start at $90,000, with well-equipped versions selling for more than $100,000. Lee thinks there’s a market for such a vehicle in Napa Valley.
“I think there should be quite a few customers that will welcome that product,” he said. “Jeep has done very, very well with Napa residents. It kind of fits the profile and the demographics of Napa."
Lee said that his new dealership would need to hire more employees. Before the move, he had about 20 employees. By the time he’s fully staffed there could be 30 or more. That includes sales people, technicians and support staff.
Looking back on the now-finished building, Lee said he’s quite happy with the design.
“I think it’s unique. It’s not a typical cookie cutter Chrysler building.”
Lee said he’s familiar with “new car” smell. But is there such thing as “new dealership” smell?
“Yeah,” he said with a laugh. “It’s that brand spanking new paint smell. We are going to have that for a while.”
Meanwhile, at the separate Hanlees Napa Subaru dealership, a remodel remains underway.
“Our business has been fantastic for the past three to four months,” Lee said. “One, there was some pent-up demand during the early pandemic,” he said. March and April sales were down quite a bit. People delayed their purchases “and consumers came out in full force starting in about July.”
In August, his Subaru dealership hit a historic high — it sold about 70 Subarus that month.
Lee's old Chrysler building at 333 Soscol Ave. is set to be the future home of Napa's first Chick-fil-A and Napa's Kohl's department store.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
