Napa avoiding layoffs for now, but faces budget problems next summer

The city of Napa expects to hold the line against job cuts through the middle of next year, but warns it must cope with what it called “unsustainable” budget cuts and vacancies in 2021 and beyond as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pressure the local economy.
In an open letter published Monday, City Manager Steve Potter re-affirmed Napa does not expect to lay off staff or seek employee concessions through the end of the fiscal year in June, barring any “additional unplanned decreases of revenue from our budget.”
The news follows Napa’s rapid budget scramble to cope with the loss of $9 million in expected revenue through June after safety restrictions passed in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak shut down numerous hotels, restaurants and other businesses.
Napa’s focus will turn toward crafting a 2021-22 budget, which must balance across-the-board budget cuts and 70 staff vacancies with the continuing need to keep up with maintenance, employee pensions and other priorities, Potter wrote.
“Our dedicated staff have continued to communicate important happenings, prepare for emergencies, address homelessness in the City, work with local businesses and more,” he said. “But keep in mind: our significantly smaller work force is also now working with significantly less funds to meet the demands of our situation. While we may appear unaffected by these changes, we are stretching ourselves thin to keep the City operating as efficiently as we can.”
The urgency stirred by COVID-19 and the resulting across-the-board budget cuts have halted some of Napa’s more ambitious plans. Among the city’s moves after the pandemic halted much of the economy in mid-March was to suspend planning of a new downtown city hall and police headquarters, which were estimated to cost more than $100 million.
With Napa’s new headquarters frozen indefinitely, the council on Tuesday afternoon was slated to vote on moving funds set aside for that project toward maintaining existing offices, including the current City Hall built in 1951. Among the possible maneuvers is shifting $2.2 million from the city’s general fund into a facilities reserve, with $1 million of that money to cover deferred maintenance or install COVID-19 safety upgrades at existing buildings.
Potter advised Napans that even with no new City Hall in the works, the city still must deal with outdated facilities and make them safer to occupy. “Even though some staff are working virtually from home, we are taking advantage of this time to focus on maintenance so both staff and our community can conduct business safely when they are ready to return to City Hall,” the city manager wrote.
The remaining $1.2 million from the transfer who go into the budget for the city hall and police station project, for which Napa in 2017 approved a $2.6 million set-aside to pay a possible termination fee to the project’s developer.
Napa in June passed a budget projecting $87 million of revenue against $90.6 million in expenditures, with $3.6 million of emergency reserves to plug the gap — well down from the pre-pandemic forecast of $104.7 million revenue and spending of $103.3 million. Hiring was frozen for 31 staff vacancies, including 11 police jobs and 10 more in the Public Works department.
However, more radical budget-cutting proposals were shelved during the spring, including splitting the city Parks and Recreation department between two other agencies, Public Works and Community Development. The city also paused discussions of layoffs with staff bargaining bodies.
While the city is not currently forecasting staff cuts, two City Council members on Tuesday morning cautioned that holding the fiscal line depends on keeping the coronavirus in check — even as a recent increase in cases threatens the county’s relatively permissive “orange” status. County supervisors were told Tuesday morning that Napa could slip next week to red or even the most restrictive purple status in which many enterprises would be forced to operate only outdoors — even in winter.
“I understand everyone is exhausted, but we need to be diligent about COVID,” said Liz Alessio. “Napa could go back to the red tier and businesses could get shut down again. That’s the result of choices that people make, so I ask everybody to continue to work hard, and be very mindful that we’re not out of this pandemic. ... It might get harder before it gets easier, but that depends on our own actions.”
Describing himself as “an optimist by nature,” Mayor-elect Scott Sedgley remained hopeful that Napa could stabilize itself, provided residents continue to take the pandemic seriously. “Hopefully in California we don’t go backward into red or purple, so taxes can function at the level we need to maintain the services that we have,” he said.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
