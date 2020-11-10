Napa avoiding layoffs for now, but faces budget problems next summer

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Napa in June passed a budget projecting $87 million of revenue against $90.6 million in expenditures, with $3.6 million of emergency reserves to plug the gap — well down from the pre-pandemic forecast of $104.7 million revenue and spending of $103.3 million. Hiring was frozen for 31 staff vacancies, including 11 police jobs and 10 more in the Public Works department.

However, more radical budget-cutting proposals were shelved during the spring, including splitting the city Parks and Recreation department between two other agencies, Public Works and Community Development. The city also paused discussions of layoffs with staff bargaining bodies.

While the city is not currently forecasting staff cuts, two City Council members on Tuesday morning cautioned that holding the fiscal line depends on keeping the coronavirus in check — even as a recent increase in cases threatens the county’s relatively permissive “orange” status. County supervisors were told Tuesday morning that Napa could slip next week to red or even the most restrictive purple status in which many enterprises would be forced to operate only outdoors — even in winter.