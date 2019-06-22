As a local road maintenance tax enters its second year, Trancas Street on Napa’s north side is next in line for relief.
The busy commercial artery will undergo repairs and rehabilitation using sales tax funds from Measure T, which took effect in 2018. On Tuesday, the City Council approved a $2.69 million bid from Ghilotti Bros. Inc. of San Rafael, the lowest of four offers, to overhaul Trancas from Highway 29 east to Jefferson Street.
Work will include grinding and overlaying Trancas Street’s four-lane surface, as well as fixing sidewalks, curbs, gutters, traffic medians and pedestrian ramps at intersections, according to public works director Julie Lucido.
Bicycle lanes will be added. Room will be created by making more efficient use of the street width and modifying some of the medians, city officials said.
Napa Sanitation District is paying about $200,000 to have its own contractor to do sewer repair work along this stretch of Trancas in advance of the city's paving job.
This busy stretch of Trancas Street is lined with destinations, including several shopping centers and the U.S. Post Office. John Ferons, City of Napa senior civil engineer, said earlier this spring that the intention is to have the paving machine going by the driveways at night.
“We’re going to do our best to facilitate keeping the businesses open during construction for the duration of the project,” Ferons said.
The Trancas Street project will be the city’s first in the new fiscal year, which begins July 1, to benefit from Measure T funding. The half-cent sales tax, which Napa County voters approved in 2012, replaces an expired tax of the same size that funded flood-control projects and provides the unincorporated county and its five cities with revenue earmarked solely for road upkeep,
In Measure T’s first year, the city’s 40 percent share of the revenue totaled an estimated $7.88 million and supported upgrades to Trower Avenue as well as five streets in the Westwood neighborhood west of Highway 29. Napa also has scheduled tax-funded upgrades in the coming years for Soscol Avenue, Laurel Street, Browns Valley and Redwood roads, and Lincoln Avenue through 2023.
Measure T requires local governments to calculate their spending on road maintenance between 2007 and 2010, then maintain that same level in future years. Cities also must document how they use their sales tax funds in five-year work plans filed with the Napa Valley Transportation Authority.