Napa begins scheduling vaccination appointments for people 75 and over

The county announced Thursday that it has begun scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals 75 and older, with individuals 65 to 75 to be the next priority.

County residents are asked to fill out a vaccine interest form. They will be informed about where they may obtain a vaccination as eligibility expands and vaccination supplies from the state allow.

The form for showing interest in a vaccination is available at: www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations either immediately or over the next couple of months.

When they receive a county notification that they are eligible for free vaccinations, they can then make appointments to go to a drive-through vaccination clinic at Napa Valley Expo or to a clinic at the county’s South Campus.

Currently, the county's vaccination clinics are invitation-only and are accessed by scheduled appointments, the county said in a Nixle message Thursday afternoon.