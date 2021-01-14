Napa begins scheduling vaccination appointments for people 75 and over

The county announced Thursday that it has begun scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals 75 and older, with individuals 65 to 75 to be the next priority.
County residents are asked to fill out a vaccine interest form. They will be informed about where they may obtain a vaccination as eligibility expands and vaccination supplies from the state allow.
The form for showing interest in a vaccination is available at: www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations either immediately or over the next couple of months.
When they receive a county notification that they are eligible for free vaccinations, they can then make appointments to go to a drive-through vaccination clinic at Napa Valley Expo or to a clinic at the county’s South Campus.
Currently, the county's vaccination clinics are invitation-only and are accessed by scheduled appointments, the county said in a Nixle message Thursday afternoon.
The vaccine is being distributed in other ways. For example, Kaiser Permanente has its own state vaccination supply source and is providing eligibility updates to its members. Separate distribution is ongoing for healthcare worker and people in care facilities.
People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county 707-253-4540.
Officials noted that vaccine supplies are limited, and it is uncertain from week to week how much vaccine will be available to the county.
There were 97 new COVID-19 cases reported in Napa County on Thursday, bringing the total so far this week to 563 cases. The county is on a pace to surpass last week's total of 596 cases.
Local hospitalizations dropped by one to 28 patients. The number of deaths remained at 38, including two earlier this week.
The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Those who are required to by the State’s industry guidance include essential workers.
Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.