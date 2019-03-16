The Napa County Bicycle Coalition is accepting nominations for the 2019 Bike Commuter of the Year.
This honor is bestowed prior to Bike To Work & School Day, which is scheduled for May 9. The goal is to encourage more people to travel by bike for local trips.
The Bike Commuter of the Year award goes to a Napa County resident who commutes by bike regularly. Past recipients include Zac Soper in 2018, father-and-son Billy and Elio Eeo in 2017, Megan Lilla in 2016 and Jim Christman in 2015.
Go to http://bit.ly/NapaBTWD to make nominations. The deadline is April 1, with the winner to be announced on April 25.