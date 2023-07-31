Trumpeting solos, saxophone breakdowns and hip-hop hymns harmonized with the clink of wine glasses and the hubbub of fans over the weekend, as the Blue Note Jazz Festival took its act to the Napa city area for the first time.

Thousands of spectators flocked the Silverado Resort and Spa outside the city as the resort - best known as the home of the Fortinet Championship golf tournament - played host to Dave Chappelle, Nas, Mary J. Blige, Chance the Rapper and other stars for three days and nights. Silverado became the Jazz Festival’s backdrop after the festival’s move from St. Helena’s Charles Krug Winery, its home last year.

Festival organizers split the grounds into two main staging areas. The left side ran alongside Atlas Peak Road and held the two primary stages as well as a suite of food trucks and bars. A VIP area afforded its guests a significantly closer view of the stage— barely 10 feet away from the performers— and access to a double-deck area adorned with couches and shade.

Elsewhere, the majority of festival goers contented themselves with rented folding chairs, blankets or the ground. To the write was the smaller Blue Note Stage and the Wine Garden, which showcased winemakers that were primarily local or Black-owned.

The retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade made an appearance to sign bottles from his label, Wade Cellars. In a brief interview Saturday, the longtime Miami Heat star declared that he was enjoying his time in Napa Valley and was “very excited to see Nas” perform later that night.

While some might balk at a traditionally hip-hop artist like Nas performing at a jazz festival, Robert Glasper, Blue Note’s artist-in-residence, said in an interview that “Black music is a big-ass house and I like to go room to room.”

“Jazz is a moving and living thing,” he said, adding that “you might not like it but you have to respect it.”

Saturday’s featured artists included Talib Kweli and Madlib, who performed a number of songs in tribute to the late MF Doom, the Soul Rebels and Rapsody, who wowed audiences with dynamic jazz rhythms and socially conscious bars. BJ the Chicago Kid and his band produced raucous guitar and trumpet breakdowns that got many in the crowd jumping to their feet.

Dave Chappelle acted as host during Robert Glasper’s jam sessions, but largely kept his presence to a minimum and let the artists follow their own lead.

Blue Note closed its Saturday schedule with Nas, whose versatile flows, live band and charismatic stage presence had every hand raised and fans moving in unison. He played his hit “N.Y. State of Mind,” and induced the loudest cheers of the evening when, coming to the chorus, he shouted instead that he had “a Napa state of mind” that night.

The sight of jazz and R&B luminaries on two stages - and fans enjoying food and drink as much as the performers - gave little hint of the tensions the festival’s move had aroused in some residents and neighbors of the resort off Atlas Peak Road.

At a July 13 meeting of the Napa County Zoning Administration to approve the festival’s permits, several speakers criticized the noise and traffic congestion they said would result from the estimated 7,000 to 9,000 spectators arriving at Silverado each day. One resident, however, asked, “Who is going to be escorting those people?” - a remark others called racially insensitive in light of the Black artists and fans expected to visit the Jazz Festival.

No signs of protest were evident on Saturday, on or outside the Silverado grounds.

“There’s always a trade-off,” Ken Tesler, general manager of Blue Note Napa, said of the Jazz Festival’s move last week. “We bring in tremendous economic growth; we bring in tremendous cultural diversity; we bring in wonderful experiences. … Music heals; music makes people happy.”

Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune contributed to this report.

