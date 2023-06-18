For 50 years, staffers wrote, produced and printed the Napa Valley Register at 1615 Second St.

After the 2014 earthquake, the newspaper moved to new offices on Soscol Avenue, and the old Register block was developed into residential and commercial uses.

Today, the first commercial tenant at the space continues that literary legacy, albeit in a new way.

The Napa Bookmine store Monday opened at its new, permanent home, in the footprint of the former Register headquarters. Its official address is 1625 Second St.

“It's not just any location in downtown Napa,” said Naomi Chamblin, co-owner of the Napa Bookmine. “It is where our newspaper lived until the earthquake,” and might have remained if not for the aftermath of that disaster.

“Our children’s section is right where the Napa Register’s front doors were,” she pointed out.

The building has a connection with it’s past. “It feels really good,” said Chamblin. “It's a nice evolution. It makes sense to be here.”

While Monday’s opening was widely celebrated by customers, it was a long road to get to this particular opening day, said Chamblin.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Back in 2013, she and her husband Eric Hagyard were running Bookmine at 964 Pearl St. Next they opened a sister store at the Oxbow Public Market on First Street.

Hoping to buy their own commercial building, they submitted a bid to purchase the former Firefighter Museum building at 1201 Main St. in Napa. They were not chosen as the buyer for that corner property. However, Barry McComic, who at one point owned an interest in the firefighter museum property, reached out to the Chamblin and Hagyard.

He offered to let them buy one of the commercial condos he was developing at the former Register block, and for the same price they had just bid on the firefighter museum property.

“We looked at each other and we're like, ‘Is that too good to be true? Who is this guy?”

McComic and partners also built 51 units of high-end residential housing at the block, which he named Register Square. According to an Instagram post, Signum Architecture (currently of St. Helena) will be another tenant at Register Square.

The couple placed a deposit on the Register Square commercial condo space, and began the lengthy process of getting an SBA loan for the purchase. They had to use their Napa house as collateral, she said. They also needed to get a construction loan to finish the space; adding heating, cooling, lighting, a bathroom, coffee area and more. That alone cost more than $700,000, and that’s only a part of their total commercial loan mortgage. Bookmine is making a significant investment in the community, said Chamblin.

The years passed. In 2019, Bookmine took over Main Street Books in St. Helena. Their family grew to include two children. Multiple fire seasons, a world-wide pandemic and other challenges came and went.

In June 2019, to her shock, their rent at their Pearl Street location rose 70%. After a public plea, the community rallied to support the business.

That next year “was a big year of just putting our head down and there wasn't time to think about anything else,” she said.

“Every time I had doubts, my husband and business partner Eric reminded me that it's going to be worth it and to keep going,” she said. “So he really helped me keep perspective and sort of nudge me along. He was a big support.”

Unfortunately, the business owners were unable to lock in commercial loan interest rates before the big rate increases of late 2022. Instead, they plan to refinance their commercial condo loan in five years, she said.

She’s thinking big picture, said Chamblin. “We know that that Napa real estate is a great investment. So we feel confident it’s a risk worth taking.”

Besides that, “I know how much people love books, and I know how much people love coffee, and I know that this was a necessary step for us to become something more of who we are.”

One of the biggest things customers may notice about the new Napa Bookmine is its size – it’s twice as big as the Pearl Street store. That means more room to spread out many, many bookshelves and other displays.

Shoppers with kids will notice that the children's section is much larger and more expansive, said Chamblin. “There’s more space for children to roll around on carpets,” she said with a smile.

That section is located right next to the restroom. Notably, it includes a changing table “something really important to me as a parent,” she said. There’s a designated corner for stroller parking, “and there's a lot of bright natural lights that we did not have our other store.”

Store wide “we basically have the same amount of books, but we added a cafe and just made it more open and more shoppable.”

Chamblin said Bookmine has grown from about 16 employees to 22. Unlike some other businesses, she did not have a hard time finding and hiring workers.

“We're very lucky,” said Chamblin. “We just posted on our social media and had an outstanding roster of applicants. Honestly, it was hard to choose because everybody was really great.” Chamblin credits that in part to the community vibe that she’s intent on creating.

“We really work together and respect each other a lot,” she said simply.

The café is another big addition at Napa Bookmine. Chamblin said she’s purposely working with a lot of local food vendors, including West Won Bread, Sammycakes, Winston's Cafe & Bakery, Naysayer Coffee Roasters, Cat & Cloud Coffee, De’Canela artisan bakery and others. She also created a grab-and-go selection of snacks “where you can get something quick and easy,” she said. That includes vegetables, which can be hard to find in downtown Napa, she said. “We really want to be an afterschool go-to for kids come down get a snack.”

“Wow,” was the first word she used to explain how she was feeling about the store opening.

“I feel very excited and very proud of what we've created,” said Chamblin. “The creation of this store has taken up almost all of my brain space for years. So to have it be here in front of us, and so see the positive reactions that our regulars have been coming in with, it just feels really good.”

Longtime customer Betty Bortz called the new store “amazing.”

“It's the light the arrangement, the colors, the art,” she said.

The store also includes a significant memento courtesy of Bortz. Vintage law office book cases from her in-law’s, Napa’s Ghildella family, now house rare and unusual books for sale at Bookmine. “I was glad to find a home for them but this is special,” she said.

New Napa Bookmine barista, Fernando Espinoza, is also thrilled.

“The other place was beautiful and cozy and I loved it,” he said. “But this just opens up more and there's more room for events,” and other types of gatherings, he said.

The new Bookmine is “fabulous,” said regular customer Gayle Kerns. “It’s beautiful. There's so much light. The cafe is lovely.” The two story walls feature a fabric sculpture by Nicole Kelly of Yolotli Studio and a painted mural by Alexis Iammarino. “Come in for the artwork and buy a book,” suggested Kerns.

Lauren Snead, along with two young children, visited the new kids section at Bookmine.

“It’s great,” she said of the corner space. Snead said the kids like the treats from the café. She likes how Bookmine sells used books as well as new books. In addition, “We’re trying to shop locally,” and avoid Amazon when they can.

Her advice to other parents with young readers?

“Go check it out. But be careful of the stuffed animals. You might walk away with something you don't want to buy,” she said with a smile.

Chamblin said that Napa Bookmine is open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m and the café is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for coffee.

PHOTOS: Go inside Napa's new Bookmine bookstore