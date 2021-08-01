Napa, BottleRock seek water savings as Expo receives new grass before music festival

In the 26 months since musicians last left their stages at BottleRock, festival leaders have faced the hurdles of a historic pandemic, a sweeping stay-home order and heightened wildfire risks in their effort to bring bands and fans back to downtown Napa.

Now BottleRock promoters are facing a new challenge: a statewide drought that has led to water-use restrictions just as new grass is being laid down at the Napa Valley Expo for the tens of thousands of music lovers expected to pack the grounds for three days in early September.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Directors of the state-owned fairground on Third Street, along with BottleRock producer Latitude 38 Entertainment, are overseeing the re-sodding after more than a year of idleness at the Expo, with irrigation equipment in need of repair and a recent city policy limiting watering to two nights per week. Over the past week, workers have unloaded and laid down numerous rolls of fresh turf by forklift, tractor and hand — partly using a less thirsty grass variety and leaning more heavily on non-drinkable recycled water to lessen the load on city reservoirs.