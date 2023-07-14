Greg Bouillerce has $178,000 worth of good news for local teenagers, and it all starts at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley.

In a news release, the club announced what it called a “groundbreaking” partnership with the Napa Valley Unified School District's board of trustees, meant to reach and help hundreds more teens in Napa County.

Teens are the future of our community, said Bouillerce, the nonprofit's executive director. “We need them to become valuable parts of our community as they grow and age out of our programs,” he said.

The $178,000 of funding from the school district will be used to expand programs and services to local adolescents, and “extend crucial support and enrichment opportunities” for high school students across the county, according to the club.

This alliance is meant to emphasize the county’s “commitment to empower youth and provide them with a platform for growth, development, and success,” said the statement.

“Teens who don't feel like they're heard or represented by their community find their own, sometimes not-so-positive ways, to reflect that,” Bouillerce said.

“I don't want to paint a sour picture of teens in our community because I don't think that that's productive,” he said. “But I do think that when you grow up in a place and you feel alienated, it's much easier for you to leave upon graduation because you have no personal connection. And when you don't have a strong tie to home, that's incredibly damaging to your ability to be a part of the community and a functioning member of society. And so that's really what we're trying to build and foster here.”

It’s a common misconception that Boys & Girls Clubs is only for younger kids, according the director.

The truth is that the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley, established in the 1950s, has served teens from the start, said Bouillerce.

During a recent visit to the clubhouse at 1515 Pueblo Ave., not far from Napa High School and the NVUSD offices, a current group of teen members spoke about the benefits of belonging to Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley.

Napan Jaime Sanchez-Perez, 17, has been a club member since ninth grade.

A friend invited him to visit, “and when I walked in, I had this sense of like, freedom,” said Sanchez-Perez. “That sense of freedom grew even stronger the next day. And within a week or so, I was going regularly.”

He especially appreciates the club mentors he has connected with. “Honestly, I can't really thank (the club) enough for what they've done to me," he said. "If it wasn't for Boys & Girls Club, I don't even know who I would be.”

Club member Marianna Coronado, 14, said she likes the family feeling she gets from the club. “They talk to me and when I'm like down or something, they give me advice,” she said.

Coronado keeps coming back to the Boys & Girls Clubs because “they're there for us whenever we need them.”

She mentioned talking to a friend who didn’t fit into another club in another area. The Napa club might surprise you, she told that friend. “You should join us,” was her advice.

Samir Martinez, 15, said this was his first year as a Napa club member. “It’s fun over here,” he said, talking about how the teens recently went to a Giants game in San Francisco and to an outdoor retreat center in Sonoma County.

Martinez especially appreciates the advice that other club members and staff have given him, such as: “Never give up. Give everyone respect. And just do your work.”

If he were in charge of allocating that additional $178,000, Martinez said he’d offer more college tours and buy more sports equipment. And maybe go on a big field trip. To where?

“Seattle,” he said. “Just to see what it’s like.”

Edmundo Gonzalez, 16, has been a club member since first grade. “I’ve seen myself grow up here,” he said, pointing out the different sets of cubbies where he stored his backpack each year.

“Every day, every kid here is helping out another person no matter what,” he said. “That's what I love.”

If he were in charge of allocating additional funding, one fun addition would be “an endless supply of e-bikes and e-scooters. And maybe some more sports equipment for soccer, netball and squash ball games.

“We all come from different stories and backgrounds,” noted Gonzalez, “but one thing we would all probably love” would be going somewhere warm, or even to a pop-up beach “resort” with sand and water, where everyone could relax but also have meaningful conversations.

Bouillerce pointed out that the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley has long been recognized for its contributions to the older youth of the Napa Valley.

“From academic support, work force development, wellness initiatives to leadership development, the clubs offer a comprehensive range of activities that cater exclusively to teenagers,” he said.

For example, through programs like “Ready. Set. Work.” — a work force development initiative sponsored by Kaiser Permanente — the club hosts monthly panel discussions through which industry leaders have been able to talk directly with teens about their own professional journeys.

“We’ve hosted local professionals like winemakers, plumbers, marketing professionals, auto mechanics, and business owners who have offered employment opportunities and even internships to our teens,” said Joshua Sergeson, the club’s director of teen services. “But we’ve also had executives and administrators from tech companies, hedge funds, and national brands like Pottery Barn.”

Through programs like Keystone, the club creates opportunities for teens to volunteer in, or work on, service projects that elevate the Napa Valley community, according to Bouillerce.

Keystone has done everything from helping to collect coats for the unhoused to creek cleanups, and Earth Day tree plantings, said Bouillerce. In fact, the club’s Keystone program received national recognition from Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 2021 for its outreach work, he noted.

When it comes to teens, though, Bouillerce thinks the club is best known for its Youth of the Year program. The program involves weeks of essay writing, interviewing and public speaking, culminating in the chance for teens to tell their stories in a public format. At this year’s event, which was sponsored by JaM Cellars, teens spoke before 300 people in a TED Talk-inspired format at the Uptown Theatre downtown.

“The student stories illuminate the life-changing work happening at the Boys & Girls Club. Our teenage students from across the district could benefit from participation,” said Pat Andry-Jennings, NVUSD's assistant superintendent of instructional services.

That sentiment clearly resonates with the Boys & Girls Clubs, which, with that $178,000 from the Napa school system, will offer expanded enrollment and enrichment opportunities to teens from all NVUSD middle school and high school campuses at the Napa clubhouse. (The district operates 26 schools across Napa and American Canyon, teaching more than 16,000 children and adolescents.)

Bouillerce estimates the partnership it will allow the club to reach as many as 50% more teens than today. Adolescents currently make up about 10 to 12% of club membership, said the director, and the added funding from NVUSD will help increase that number.

“One of the main tools that we're using to leverage this funding to do is by more outreach,” Bouillerce said. “We're going to be creating more opportunities for teens for direct connection points back to the club.”

That adds up to more services and more opportunities — all free for teens, he said.

Bouillerce noted the new agreement is only part of a growing collaboration between the club and the school system. The club’s expansions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic are largely the result of this partnership, he said.

In 2019, the last full year before pandemic-related shutdowns, 2,000 children were served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley in Napa and American Canyon. In 2022, the most recent reportable year, that number had jumped to more than 5,000 youth between the ages of 5 and 18, he said.

“We’re doing a lot,” said Bouillerce, “but our expansion and services would not be possible without strong partners like NVUSD.” For example, in May Napa school board authorized extending an agreement that allows the club to access more than $3.7 million in state Expanded Learning Opportunities Program funding to offer services to qualifying students between kindergarten and sixth grade.

Those services are a critical part of the club’s strategy, but they are buttressed by a philosophy of equity, according to Bouillerce.

Despite the massive expansions both in scope and depth, the club works to keep its fees low. Fees top out at $200 per month for K-6 students, but 70% of them attend for free. Notably, there is no cost for teens to join the club.

Of course, the challenge is to create the kind of environment teens choose to be a part of, said Bouillerce.

“Teens vote with their feet," he said, "and because they can come and go as they please, it’s on us and our staff to do things that excite and energize them.”

“Even so, we are here for 'those who need us most,’ and that part of our mission means we are often confronted with youth who navigate poverty, mental health issues, broken homes, and the myriad behaviors and issues these circumstances reflect.”

It doesn’t happen often, he said, “but every now and then a teen is asked to take a break but we never shut the door. There’s always a route back to us when they are ready to re-engage.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley Napa clubhouse and administrative office 1515 Pueblo Ave., Napa 707-255-8866 begreatnv.org The club offers more than 10 locations in Napa County.

