How hot was it Tuesday in Napa?
It was 102 degrees at Napa State Hospital, breaking the record for that date of 97 degrees set in 1904, the National Weather Service reported.
While it was 102 degrees at Napa State, in much of the city of Napa and Upvalley it was even hotter than at the area's oldest official weather station.
Tuesday was one degree hotter than Monday, which hit 101, but fell two degrees short of the record. Sunday was a relatively balmy 94 degrees at Napa State, which benefits from its proximity to the cooling waters of San Francisco Bay.
A cooling trend was forecast to continue through the weekend.
Wednesday's high in Napa was forecast to be 94 degrees, dropping into the mid and high 80s for the rest of the week.