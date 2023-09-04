Here is a tale of five bridges to be replaced in coming years — one smack in the city of Napa, the others farther afield — and the traffic impacts that might result.

Don’t take these bridges for granted even though they cross small creeks instead of mighty rivers. You can’t get here from there without them, not without a detour. That leaves the challenge of how to handle traffic while replacement work is underway.

Caltrans and Napa County are already making plans for bridge replacements that are to start in 2024 and 2025, giving plenty of advanced warning. Here’s a preview of what’s to come:

Tulucay Bridge — The 1918 bridge with distinctive stone railing in the city of Napa is a workhorse. Caltrans estimates that this section of Soscol Avenue north of South Napa Marketplace handles almost 22,000 vehicles daily.

Shutting down Soscol Avenue in this busy area for two years starting in 2025 would be a city of Napa version of Carmageddon — so Caltrans won’t do it.

Instead, Caltrans plans to keep all four lanes of Soscol Avenue traffic flowing during the $33 million Tulucay bridge replacement. That might sound like magic, given the new bridge is basically in the same footprint.

A Caltrans environmental report describes what people can expect from 2025 into 2027.

The new bridge will be about 100 feet wide, as opposed to the current 77 feet. That gives Caltrans wiggle room as it demolishes and rebuilds the bridge in sections, first on one side, then the other and then in the middle.

Between what’s left of the old bridge at any one time and sections of the new bridge as they get built, traffic lanes will be juggled, according to the report.

All of this doesn’t necessarily mean business as usual. City of Napa Public Works Director Julie Lucido said the Caltrans plans to keep four lanes open and limit street closures to nights will reduce impacts.

“However, the bridge replacement is a major construction project and some traffic impacts should be anticipated," she said.

Napa doesn’t have details for a project that's more than 1 1/2 years away. Lucido said the city will be more involved as the project start dates gets closer.

“Public messaging and project updates from the Caltrans team will be important to keep the community informed and assist people in selecting the best route for their travels during construction,” she said.

It could be worse. Caltrans has looked at replacing this bridge since 1997 and was set to start in 2002. That now-defunct version of the project kept only two lanes open during construction, with potential rush-hour delays of 55 minutes.

The city will be losing a bridge with some dash, in the opinion of the city's 2003 Downtown Riverfront Urban Design Plan. It called the Tulucay bridge “an attractive, little-noticed landmark.”

They just don’t make them like they did in 1918. Masons cut stones without power tools and fitted them together. And, though the Tulucay bridge was widened and modified in 1943, the stone railing remains.

But a Caltrans environmental report called the stones "minor features" that are "easily overlooked by highway users." Removing them wouldn't result in a substantial visual change, it said.

The new bridge will have see-through bridge rails that will provide views of Tulucay creek presently blocked by the stone rail, the report said.

When Caltrans demolishes the bridge and it’s only a memory, Mayor Scott Sedgley at least wants the stones from the railing to survive. He wants to pay tribute to the county's history.

"The County of the Stone Bridges, right?" Sedgley said, referring the area's one-time county. "We have so many of them."

Caltrans could incorporate the stones into the bridge design, not on the structural side, but the artistic side. But perhaps Caltrans is too far along in the design for the new bridge, Sedgley said.

Chiles Pope bridge — This bridge east of Napa Valley is hardly as well traveled as Tulucay bridge, with the county estimating it averages less than 900 vehicles daily. But to Raymond Hannigan, it’s just as important.

Visitors traveling to his Green & Red Vineyard winery from Napa Valley use Chiles Pope Valley Road. Hannigan expressed concern over having this route shut down for nine month starting next February.

Workers will tear down the bridge that was built in 1907 as a masonry arch bridge and modified in 1950. Until a new bridge is built, motorists won't be able to cross the creek.

Motorists heading between Napa Valley and Chiles and Pope valleys will instead take Highway 128 and Lower Chiles Valley Road. The county estimates this could add four miles and eight minutes to some journeys.

Hannigan expressed worry about safety with the bridge closure and referred to the 2020 Hennessey Fire.

“We're almost trapped back here without that access," Hannigan said. "If this was 2020, we would not be able to escape."

Part of the closure will be during growing season. There are deliveries of fertilizers, gases and barrels coming to the winery and fruit sold to other wineries leaving. Plus, there are winery visitors and Hannigan questioned whether they will take the detour.

In a letter to the county, Hannigan called attention to the Lower Chiles Valley Road section of the detour. He said this “circuitous route is long and the road is full of sharp turns and in terrible shape; you are essentially shutting us down from giving wine tastings, a massive source of our revenue — and you may likely put us out of business.”

Napa County Public Works Director Steven Lederer said the problem is the narrowness of the bridge site. There’s not enough room to build a temporary bridge.

He portrayed a stark, long-term choice for Napa County, though he stressed the bridge is safe enough for motorists to use right now.

“We can let the bridge fall into the river or replace it,” he said.

The Chiles Pope Valley bridge replacement will cost about $6.35 million. Money is coming mostly from the federal Highway Bridge Program, with about 10% coming from the local Measure T sale tax.

Partrick bridge — This bridge on Patrick Road is in a remote, lightly traveled area near the city of Napa, but it's a lifeline for Fontanella Family Winery.

People can't drive between the winery in the Mayacamas Mountains and the wider world without it. But the bridge will be unavailable during weekday work hours for an extended period next year. That's when the county is scheduled to replace it.

There's no detour for narrow, winding Partrick Road. Karen Fontanella said perhaps the winery can have a tasting room at another location during the closure.

“Obviously, we rely on visitation and people visiting us," she said. "Any closure of the bridge is a big impact to the winery."

But the winery also needs safe access and a working bridge, she said.

The bridge was damaged in the South Napa earthquake. A temporary, steel bridge has sat atop the damaged span since 2014, awaiting the day a new, permanent bridge would be built.

Work is to be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. During nonwork hours, the county will put a steel plate over the gap, Lederer said.

“Our goal is to start in spring and to be done before crush,” Lederer said.

The cost for the bridge replacement is to be $1.25 million, with most of the money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Dry Creek bridge — This bridge is on a scenic backdoor route between Napa and Sonoma counties over the Mayacamas mountains west of Oakville.

It is more than a century old. It has scouring under its north abutment and is 18 feet wide, which doesn't allow for modern standards of 11 feet of width for each of two lanes. It doesn't meet earthquake standards, according to Napa County.

Unlike the Chiles Pope replacement, Napa County has room here to keep traffic flowing during construction that is to begin next year.

In fact, the county plans to build a new bridge at a slightly different site, along with 900 feet of new roadway. It is doing this to eliminate a hairpin turn, a prerequisite to receiving federal funding.

The $7.33 million cost is to come from the federal Highway Bridge Program.

Greenwood Avenue bridge — Napa County more than a century ago was known as The County of Stone Bridges. The Greenwood Avenue bridge over Garnett Creek near Calistoga is one reason why.

This 1904 bridge is built by stones cut by masons. There’s nothing prefab about the elegant arch on its underside or the railing. The bridge is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The 2014 South Napa earthquake dealt what county officials once thought might be a deathblow by creating numerous cracks in the stone work. The bridge has been closed ever since.

But the Greenwood Avenue bridge is to be reborn, with repairs scheduled to start in 2025. The $3.61 million is coming from the Highway Bridge Program.

Napa County has 158 bridges, according to the Federal Highway Administration. Sixty-nine are in good condition, 81 in fair condition and eight in poor condition.