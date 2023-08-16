Despite its controversial past, the Napa City Council on Tuesday voted to install red light cameras at "intersections with a higher incidence of injury and accidents," reviving a program the city ended in 2017.

The council, at that time, voted to break off its relationship with Australia-based Redflex Traffic Systems due to concerns regarding the high number of right-turn violations – opposed to ones for traveling straight through a red light – the amount of the fines, and the company itself, which had been accused of bribery scandals in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. Cameras from that contract were in operation starting in 2009.

As part of a five-year, $4.17 million contract with Conduent State & Local Solutions approved by all five council members, cameras will be installed at:

Soscol and Imola avenues

Redwood Road and Solano Avenue

Soscol Avenue and Lincoln Avenue

State Route 29 and Trower Avenue

Only one of those intersections, Soscol and Imola, had a red-light camera previously. A date as to when the new cameras will be operational was not specified.

"Traffic safety and the reduction of crashes is a key priority, not only to city administration but also to our community and the public safety objectives of the police department," Napa Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales said in a statement.

In addition to the cameras, the city plans to add an additional full-time community service officer to help improve traffic safety.

The council began the process in May 2022 when it unanimously voted to find a vendor and identify the most appropriate intersections for the cameras' use.

At that time, Napa Police Sgt. Aaron Medina, the head of the police department's traffic unit, said he believed the cameras would lower injuries and traffic collisions. Of the 1,207 traffic incidents involving injuries, he said 11% were due to signal- and sign-related violations, and that a 2019 report from the California Office of Traffic Safety put Napa as the second-worst out of 105 comparable jurisdictions for that type of crash.

The decision comes on the heels of a vote in December 2022 to install 17 Automated License Plate Reader cameras at intersections throughout the city. The cameras take images of vehicles and plates, uploading them to a database accessible by police, as part of efforts to reduce vehicle-related crimes.

Medina, during the council meeting that approved their use, noted that the red-light cameras, when installed, would add to the 17 plate-reader devices, as the red light cameras also have license plate reading technology.