Napa broke a century-old heat record on Monday; 1,600 customers lost power

A heat record that had stood for 100 years was broken Monday when the temperature in Napa reached 77 degree.
The old record of 76 degrees was set in 1920, the National Weather Service reported.
Altogether, 10 heat records were set in the Bay Area Monday, the second day of strong winds from the northwest that toppled trees and caused more than 900 Napa County customers to lose power overnight.
Nearly 500 customers lost electricity at 3 a.m. Tuesday when a tree fell into a line near Las Amigas Road, Pacific Gas & Electricity reported. Some 740 customers in Pope Valley and Angwin were impacted when a tree dropped onto a line west of College Avenue, north of Howell Mountain Road in Angwin, at 3:30 a.m., PG&E said.
The Angwin Volunteer Fire Department reported a quarter-acre vegetation fire in connection with the tree hitting a PG&E line.
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, approximately 930 customers in the county were without power, the utility said.
Silverado Trail outside St. Helena was reduced to one lane for a time Monday morning when a tree fell on a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Wind gusts of 75 to 95 mph were recorded in the Mayacamas Mountains along the Napa Valley's western border. A High Wind Warning set to expire at dawn Tuesday was extended to 10 a.m. for Napa County's highest elevations.
Daytime temperatures were expected to drop Tuesday into the 60s, and into the 50s by Friday, the National Weather Service said. There is a chance of showers Friday and again on Sunday night.
