Napa broke a temperature record Tuesday

It was hot enough Tuesday to set a temperature record at the Napa County Airport.
The thermometer hit 79 degrees, breaking the old record of 78 degrees set in 2012, the National Weather Service said.
Napa's much older weather station at Napa State Hospital also recorded a high of 79 degrees, but that was one degree shy of the 1988 record of 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The airport reading was the second heat record set this year. On Jan. 18, a mark that had stood for 100 years was broken when the temperature in Napa reached 77 degrees, breaking the old record of 76 degrees set in 1920, the National Weather Service reported.
The National Weather Service is forecasting gusty winds at higher elevations through Thursday and lower temperatures the rest of the week, with highs in the 60s by Thursday. No rain is forecast through the start of next week.
