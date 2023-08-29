Napa County doesn’t want to rule out a marriage with the city of Napa to build a shared downtown administration building, but will also keep a possible solo undertaking on the fast track.

Timing is tricky. The county previously decided to explore building a new headquarters quickly, to avoid spending millions of dollars repairing another building it no longer wants.

Meanwhile, the city has talked about building a new city hall. The question is whether the county and city would be better served working together — creating a multi-story county-city super-headquarters, so to speak — or going their own ways.

The county Board of Supervisors last week decided not to pause its own facilities master plan study. But it also will continue talks with the city, just in case there is a breakthrough.

“I agree that moving forward with our phase one is important — not closing the door on potential collaboration with the city, but also not holding ourselves up,” Board of Supervisors Chair Belia Ramos said.

The county’s own building needs are urgent, she said.

Teaming up with the city would delay the county from starting facility design early next year. An estimated two years could be added to the timeline, a county report stated.

Supervisors Ryan Gregory and Joelle Gallagher previously met with Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley and City Councilmember Mary Luros to discuss possible teamwork on an administration building, although that meeting wasn’t public. Last week, the two supervisors reported back to the Board of Supervisors.

Gregory said the city contingent talked about a severe lack of resources for the city to join in creating a shared headquarters in the foreseeable future. The city’s focus is on new police and fire buildings.

“My takeaway was we could wait, but we would be waiting a long time for them to be ready to participate in building a new building,” Gregory said.

Meanwhile, the county wants to jettison the Carithers building it owns at 1127 First St. before having to spend $6 million on a new air conditioning system and roof improvements. That building houses such services as elections, the district attorney, assessor, public defender and child support.

“I don’t want to pause our study and I still can’t support investing $6 million in 1127 First St.” Gregory said.

Gallagher gave her impressions of the meeting with the city contingent.

“There was a lot of conversation in the meeting about hurdles and obstacles and concerns and considerations,” she said. “… Part of the issue is the board and the city council have not really determined if they want to pursue something jointly. We sort of agree that if it’s something we want to do, we can probably do it and it’s just a matter of, is this important to us?”

Sedgley and Luros didn’t speak at the Board of Supervisors meeting. They gave city perspectives to the Napa Valley Register on Monday.

Sedgley noted the city, a few years ago, planned to build a new city hall. But financing for that project was tied to related commercial development. The project disappeared amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the city’s fiscal belt-tightening that followed.

“We just don’t have the money sitting in the bank to build a new building,” he said.

In addition, Sedgley’s priority is for new police and public safety buildings, although he didn’t rule out teaming up with the county.

“We’re still seeing if there’s a possibility to make something work,” he said.

Luros said she had envisioned a shared county-city building having a shared counter, where people seeking either county or city services could go. But these days, she added, people are seeking those services online.

“Of course, funding is a big issue. At the city, we need to prioritize a new police station first,” she said.

A shared administration building could mean cost savings and service efficiencies for the public. No one wants to close the door on the possibility yet, Luros said.

Another meeting between the city and county representatives is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Napa County wants to do more than simply build a new administration building. It will look at where its services are located — the current administration building, the Carithers building, the South Campus that once housed Dey Laboratories and other places — and where they could be.

A new administration building could be constructed at a county-owned parking lot at Coombs and Third streets, across the street from the current administration building. Court-related offices such as the District Attorney’s Office could be moved to the current administration building, which is next to the courthouse.

Then again, the county could decide to pull some services out of downtown, leaving land open for commercial opportunities. But that idea isn’t embraced by all supervisors.

“There is some importance to having government downtown, to support our local businesses during weekdays,” Gregory said.

Supervisor Anne Cottrell expressed concern about having too many downtown county services move to the South Campus, which is four miles to the south in the Napa Valley Commons business park.

Cottrell represents the county’s 3rd District that includes Calistoga, St. Helena and upper Napa Valley. She said north county residents would have a harder time reaching services moved farther south.

The consulting firm Gensler is working on a county facilities master plan, with a final report due in January. That’s about the same time a county report estimates a recommendation on a joint county-city building could be ready.

