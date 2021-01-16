Napa business owner had huge cache of weapons and ammunition, authorities say

Law enforcement across the county is on high alert after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to prevent the counting of the Electoral College votes in favor of Biden. Law enforcement agencies report that extremist groups are planning additional protests nationwide over the next week.

Authorities obtained a warrant to search Rogers’ business and home after receiving a tip that he was in possession of illegal weapons, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers brought multiple objects out of the business over several hours on Friday and detonated them in a bunker created from old tires.

The bomb squad blocked the driveway to British Auto Repair and closed off a section of the Napa Valley Vine Trail, which runs behind the business, with "crime scene" tape until the last detonation occurred.

While the business was searched and small detonations were set off, traffic was allowed to pass normally on the two closest streets, Action Avenue and Vallejo Street.

At the Napa Valley Register, which backs up against the Vine Trail, opposite British Auto Repair, employees were told to stay on the newspaper property. A small group gathered on a stairway facing Vallejo Street to watch a silver robot moving back and forth.