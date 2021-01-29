Napa business owner pleads not guilty to weapons charges; bail lowered to $1.5M

“Mr. Rogers is a mouthy drunk," Raphael said. "When he drinks, and he does drink, he says stupid things — and he writes really stupid things.”

Speaking during the Zoom videoconference, Raphael criticized the case against Rogers as exaggerating his danger to others, and attacked prosecutors for allegedly holding back evidence that authorities did not take seriously a tipster’s information about Rogers’ weapons stash until after the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob trying to stop the counting of Electoral College votes confirming Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

“The politics changed,” Raphael said in arguing for a $100,000 bail amount. “Nine days after the Capitol riot that he had nothing to do with, with no new information, they decided to execute a search warrant.”

Repeating assertions he made to the Napa Valley Register on Thursday, Raphael said the tip about Rogers’ weaponry was originally made to the FBI Sept. 22 by a “Mr. X,” a disgruntled employee, and that the federal agency saw “no nexus to domestic terrorism” and declined to raid his home or garage. Mr. X then informed the Napa County Sheriff’s Office of the weapons a month later, but that agency also did not immediately act, according to Raphael.