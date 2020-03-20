Napa business owners face coronavirus impact

The county wide shelter-at-home order has only just begun, but it seems like no business is immune to coronavirus.

Owners of a range of Napa companies report they have temporarily closed, will close or face steep drops in customers and income.

At the Napa River Inn, General Manager Sarah Brooks says only about 10 of her 66 rooms are occupied—mostly by people who are either stuck in Napa or need to stay in a hotel because someone is sick at home.

“Right now we’re just housing people who don’t have anywhere else to go,” said Brooks.

Workers who normally take care of guests have been reallocated to other “winter” kind of jobs like room maintenance, cleaning and organizing.

The spa at the inn has been closed and staff are repainting and redecorating it. Of course, “they still have to maintain a safe distance,” from each other, but so far, most of her staff remain on the job. A few workers that could not remain on site were sent him, with pay, for the next couple weeks.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Brooks.