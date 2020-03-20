Napa business owners face painful coronavirus impacts

In fact, on Thursday morning, there were two customers waiting for him to open at 10 a.m. The day before “there were some people coming in and ‘panic buying,’” cigars.

“Smokers, they get a little edgy when they don’t have their smokes,” said Bowman, who noted that his business doesn’t have any employees.

“I feel bad about the food service people,” said Bowman. To be closed for two weeks, or more, is a huge hardship. “Can they make it?”

Maui Oregon, office manager at Silver Auto Service, Inc. at 1721 B Action Ave., said his business decided to offer new “no contact” services “to help those that are sheltered in place and may have compromised health.”

That includes “no contact” pickup and delivery, where keys are left in the car and no one need worry about spreading any viruses.

So far some customers have asked for such help, including an elderly lady who lives in a retirement community and a woman with children.

Even though people may be driving less in the coming weeks, “they want to know that when they do need to use their vehicles they (are) reliable,” he said.