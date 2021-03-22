Napa businesses await next round of federal paycheck protection funding

Meyer said that the first round of PPP funding got him through some rough times.

“November and December, those were some dark days,” he recalled. For this next round of aid, “I’m just waiting around to see where the checks fall.”

“I feel really lucky we got the checks we have so far,” said Meyer. “It put us in a decent position now. We were able to keep quite a few (employees) on throughout out this. And we wouldn’t have been able to do that without the PPP.”

“If there’s more on the way, that’d be helpful.” He’s just not sure how that aid will trickle down to him, said Meyer. “Everyone’s in a little bit of wait and see pattern.”

Aubrey Bailey of Cadet Wine & Beer Bar in downtown Napa also said that 2020 was a difficult year. Cadet was forced to shift to to-go wine and beer sales.

“That was our only avenue for revenue,” Bailey said. “As a small business owner, you know how to hustle and work hard to begin with, but I think this stretched all of us into the deepest corners of our creativity,” said Bailey. “And we’re still restricted as how we can be open. Moving into indoors was a godsend, but by no means are all of us out of the woods.”