Napa businesses face coronavirus threat

“Labor and payroll is something we earn as we go,” Pando said. “We’re a service operated business, and without service, everybody will start to suffer quickly. It’s something that could be impactful within the week.”

As of mid-day Thursday, the restaurant had served around 15 customers; normally, Pando said, that number would be something close to 90. He’d previously considered working with delivery services but has found himself put off by the overhead involved with the services. He encouraged interested customers to order take-out directly from the restaurant, a system that would “put more of the money” into the hands of his employees.

“We’re not a huge destination restaurant, but one that both locals and travelers very much like,” Pando added. “We’re just a part of the river of Napa, and when it’s slow here, we’re super slow. It’s a very stressful time right now.”

Matt Guyot, director of sales for Brix Restaurant in downtown Napa, said the restaurant had seen a score of cancellations in its group bookings. Around 40 percent of those reservations had been cancelled for this week, he said, noting that many of those groups had left their deposits and stated their intent to attempt to return to Napa at some point in the future.