The Napa Police Department is looking to partner with local business owners to keep a closer eye on the downtown area.
The surveillance project, dubbed Napa Cams, is still in the testing phase. The department seeks to expand its network of 15 to 20 cameras by tapping into live feeds of cameras in downtown Napa that have already been set up at businesses, churches or other places, with the owner’s permission, said Officer Aaron Medina, head of the project.
The idea is to have a comprehensive camera network that allows police to monitor the downtown area without actually being there. The city used to rely on a patrolling security guard, but that didn’t work because trouble would resume as soon as the officer left the area, Medina said. Surveillance cameras tend to cause crime to drop, he said.
"It's creating this safe environment where everybody can enjoy Napa, residents [and] business alike," Medina said. "Napa Cams is just one more piece of that."
Officers have already made an arrest for drug possession and at least two arrests of wanted people who had a warrant out for their arrest during the trial period, Medina said. The department’s first opportunity to pilot the cameras during a public event was last year's Lighted Art Festival, he said.
Napa Police has been using surveillance cameras since 2010, when it began installing cameras in parks, parking lots and other public areas to combat vandalism, Medina said.
Napa has its own unique challenges, from a law enforcement perspective — it's a place that sees millions of visitors from around the world and events such as BottleRock draw even more traffic to the city, he said.
Law enforcement agencies in places such as Detroit, Chicago, New York City and Atlanta already use such systems with success, he said. In Las Vegas — where Chief Robert Plummer spent nearly 30 years of his career — the strip is lined with cameras.
Napa Police may not have as large of a budget as those departments, but Medina said the city has a unique strength.
"What we do have is a great community that works well together," he said.
Plummer has also expressed interest in setting up surveillance cameras along the Vine Trail, Medina said. Last month, Napa resident Douglas Davis Jr. was killed along a dark section of the path while riding his bike home from work
To those who may say that streets lined with live surveillance cameras sounds Orwellian, Medina says that everyone has a right to photograph or film public places. The cameras would only be pointed at public areas, not inside businesses, he said.
Michael Holcomb, who owns several downtown properties, was an early adopter of Medina’s vision. He mounted four cameras atop some of his downtown properties nearly a decade ago, he said. He hopes to be proactive, not reactive, in reducing downtown crime around his properties, he said.
Holcomb believes other downtown businesses would be amenable to the idea. Cameras give business owners the ability to catch a possible intruder and keep the downtown area safer, he said.
Napa is a town where people come to drink, Holcomb said. There’s much more nightlife now than there was years ago and visitors might be more inclined to act a way that they normally wouldn’t while visiting the city, he said.
"It's our city, it's our town," Holcomb said. "I like our kids to come down here and feel safe."
Anyone with questions about Napa Cams can contact napacams@cityofnapa.org.