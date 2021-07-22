Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan announces bid for governor in California’s recall vote

“When you think of it in terms of the supply chain, first it affects nurseries, where the operator has to pay local and state taxes,” she said. “The cultivator produces the product and sells it to a wholesaler or retailer, and they have to pay the excise tax. It goes to the manufacturer, and that’s another tax. By the time it gets to the consumer, it’s been taxed 10 or 15 times depending on what jurisdiction you’re in.”

McGowan’s platform includes dropping the cultivation tax on cannabis while lowering the excise tax. In addition, cities where a majority of 2016 voters favored the Proposition 64 measure legalizing non-medical cannabis would have one year either to pass a local ballot measure opting out, or to authorize at least one retail outlet for every four liquor stores in its jurisdiction.

In addition, McGowan called for lobbying the federal government for the right to export cannabis to other states, and for all parts of the cannabis plant to be regulated equitably, whether the final projects are marijuana or non-psychoactive hemp.

Conceding the unlikelihood of advancing such an ardently pro-cannabis platform through both houses of the state legislature, McGowan declared she would seek to implement as many of the changes through executive orders as possible.