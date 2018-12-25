Try 1 month for 99¢

A collision involving two cars at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in south Napa took out a power and telephone pole, police say.

Benjamin Schwartz of Napa was driving north on Highway 29 at 60 miles per hour in his 2015 Mazda when his car veered off the right side of the roadway, according to a California Highway Patrol press release. The impact knocked over a PG&E power pole and AT&T phone pole near the intersection of Highway 12.

The northbound side of Highway 29 was shut down for hours while PG&E restored power.

Neither Schwartz nor his passenger were injured, CHP wrote, adding that there were no arrests.

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.