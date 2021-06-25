Napa card room asks for 24-hour operation

Permission to operate 24 hours-a-day, “helps us get to break even sooner than waiting the 12 months,” LeBlanc said during a phone interview on Wednesday.

“We are doing everything we can to drive in more business,” LeBlanc wrote in the application. “But, we are at a significant competitive disadvantage against other card rooms because we are not able to operate on a 24-hour basis like nearly every other card room and gaming establishment,” in California.

As a result, “we consistently lose customers that would otherwise visit Ace & Vine,” he wrote.

Operating 24 hours a day “would allow us to stay in business and maintain the high-paying jobs created nearly one year ago,” he wrote.

During a phone interview on Wednesday, LeBlanc acknowledged the card room has only been open for four months but “we’ve been an outstanding business … and we’ve kept all our promises to the community. I don’t think this is a big ask.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, “we believe our neighbors would benefit from a 24-hour operation so we don’t force every guest out the door at the exact time, which may create more noise and traffic compared with guests leaving periodically,” LeBlanc wrote.