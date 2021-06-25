Napa card room asks for 24-hour operation

Should gamblers be allowed to play cards 24/7 at Napa’s only card room?
That’s the question now before the city’s planning division.
Mike LeBlanc of Napa card room Ace & Vine recently asked the city for permission to rework its original operating hours.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!
Currently, the card room is open from Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. and Sunday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created “a very difficult economic environment to operate our business,” he wrote.
LeBlanc and partners would like to operate 24 hours a day. Ace & Vine is located at 505 Lincoln Ave.
The card room operators said they always planned to be open 24/7 but originally agreed to the current hours with the idea that they would re-approach the city after one year to renegotiate the hours.
Yet today, “our economic circumstances do not allow us to wait that long,” said a letter from LeBlanc to the city. Ace & Vine opened on Feb 11.
Permission to operate 24 hours-a-day, “helps us get to break even sooner than waiting the 12 months,” LeBlanc said during a phone interview on Wednesday.
“We are doing everything we can to drive in more business,” LeBlanc wrote in the application. “But, we are at a significant competitive disadvantage against other card rooms because we are not able to operate on a 24-hour basis like nearly every other card room and gaming establishment,” in California.
As a result, “we consistently lose customers that would otherwise visit Ace & Vine,” he wrote.
Operating 24 hours a day “would allow us to stay in business and maintain the high-paying jobs created nearly one year ago,” he wrote.
During a phone interview on Wednesday, LeBlanc acknowledged the card room has only been open for four months but “we’ve been an outstanding business … and we’ve kept all our promises to the community. I don’t think this is a big ask.”
Additionally, “we believe our neighbors would benefit from a 24-hour operation so we don’t force every guest out the door at the exact time, which may create more noise and traffic compared with guests leaving periodically,” LeBlanc wrote.
Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said that given the impact of the pandemic on small businesses, he was not surprised to hear of the request to expand hours.
“I consider that a valid ask,” said Sedgley.
“Like all of our businesses trying to recover, they need to do what they need to do.”
“I’m not aware of any really glaring impacts of their business,” on neighbors, said Sedgley. “It seems the feedback I get is that a lot of patrons enjoy what they are doing there.”
Napa city community development director Vin Smith said his office would evaluate the request by reviewing data about police, fire, and other service calls to the card room.
He’s still gathering such service call information, said Smith.
His office will also review any complaints received by residential neighbors.
“Early on,” the city did receive some noise complaints, said Smith. “And then Ace & Vine adjusted their hours of using the patio. And we haven’t received any since then.”
LeBlanc acknowledged that there have been some public safety calls to the card room, but those occurred primarily in the first four to six weeks when the card room was still using an outdoor tent for gaming and mostly for “standard restaurant and bar type of stuff.” Since then those calls have declined, said LeBlanc.
Yes, “it was definitely a struggle opening up,” but readers should not worry that Ace & Vine is in trouble, said LeBlanc. “We’re trending in the right direction.”
Ace & Vine’s application will eventually be reviewed by the city council, said Smith. A date has not been set yet.
Photos: Go inside Ace & Vine, Napa's only card room
Ace & Vine, a Napa card room
Ace & Vine, a Napa card room
Ace & Vine, a Napa card room
Ace & Vine, a Napa card room
Ace & Vine, a Napa card room
Ace & Vine, a Napa card room
Ace & Vine, a Napa card room
Ace & Vine, a Napa card room
The Dragon Room at Ace & Vine
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Mike LeBlanc and Gabe Pattee of Ace & Vine, a new Napa card room
A temporary tent for Ace & Vine, a new Napa card room
Ace & Vine, a new Napa card room, bar and restaurant.
Inside Ace & Vine, a new Napa card room, bar and restaurant.
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Ace & Vine, a Napa card room
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Updated Ace & Vine renderings
Gabe Pattee and Mike LeBlanc are about to begin work on renovations at the former Compadres Restaurant at 505 Lincoln Ave. They plan to open a card room and restaurant called Ace & Vine.
The back patio of the former Compadres restaurant.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Now used to teach agriculture, the property is planned for 53 single-family homes, with 13 of them having accessory dwelling units.
For the first time in 20 years, Napa has a new, dedicated record store: Right On Records !!!.
Plans to bring affordable housing to Napa County's Old Sonoma Road site are becoming a little clearer.
Motorists report shorter backups than when traffic lights ruled, but are the roundabouts also safer?
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.
Michael Rogerson of Rogerson Kratos avionics company has two Black Hawk helicopters he wants fighting fires in Napa County.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa.
MUST Machining & Fabrication of St. Helena kept every worker fully employed during the pandemic — even when the owners were left homeless.
A collective of family wineries has come together to form Mia Carta tasting room in downtown Napa.
Napa County is bouncing back from the pandemic and wildfires with a planned $533 million budget.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com