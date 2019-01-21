If all goes as planned, Napans could be playing poker, pai gow and other such games at a new card room called Ace & Vine as early as this summer.
Plans to open the card room at the current location of Compadres Rio Grille restaurant at 505 Lincoln Ave. in Napa are moving along, said business owners Gabe Pattee and Mike LeBlanc.
Meanwhile, Rick Enos, the owner of Compadres, received a reprieve from leaving his longtime business location. The restaurant remains open on Lincoln Avenue.
In September, Enos said he faced a significant rent increase from landlord Assaad Barazi, but hoped to stay put.
However, his lease expired on Dec. 31.
LeBlanc and Pattee have since signed a lease for the property. The team plans to operate “a new, reasonably priced restaurant,” at the card room.
“But knowing what an institution Compadres has been since its days in Yountville, we agreed to sublease the building to Compadres at a significant discount to help them transition and relocate to a place with more foot traffic,” said LeBlanc.
This past week, Enos said he continues to search for a new location for Compadres but doesn’t have anything to announce yet.
“We have enjoyed being a part of the Napa Valley community for over 32 years,” said Enos. “The encouragement to relocate… has been overwhelming, so we are doing all that we can to secure a new location, including finding investor/partner funding,” said Enos.
LeBlanc and Pattee submitted their first application to the city for a card room in August.
“We are looking to create a high-quality dining/lounge/cardroom experience for both locals and visitors,” LeBlanc told the Register in September. The card room would be open 24-hours-a-day, daily.
After receiving input from city staff and others, on Dec. 28 LeBlanc and Pattee resubmitted their application with a number of revisions.
Pattee and LeBlanc are asking the city to amend community commercial district zoning to allow card room use and to amend the city’s municipal code to include card rooms.
They are also asking to increase the number of permitted tables from five to 13 and increase the number of permitted patrons for each table from 10 to 15. LeBlanc and Pattee would also like the city to allow alcohol consumption in a card room.
“These updates will ensure that the card room is appropriately sited and designed while still providing a venue for locals as well as visitors to eat, enjoy the patio and play cards,” said LeBlanc.
“The updated regulations would mirror state law on the number of tables,” noted LeBlanc. Other cities in the state already allow drinks at the tables. Ace & Vine customers should be able to “to enjoy a drink while sitting at the tables.”
“The benefit to us and the community is more options on games to play and being able to have the option to have an experience that matches the clean and diverse environment of modern-day card room restaurants,” said LeBlanc.
The proposed use doesn’t mean the city will face a slew of applications for other new card rooms. There is still only one such permit allowed in Napa. Issued many years ago to the former Hemphill’s Card Room, LeBlanc and Pattee have since acquired it.
LeBlanc said his team hopes to open Ace & Vine this summer.
The Planning Commission is the official review authority.
Barazi could not be immediately reached to comment on this story.