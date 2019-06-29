Plans to open a card room and new restaurant at the former Compadres restaurant location on Lincoln Avenue in Napa are moving forward, said operators.
Operators Gabe Pattee and Mike LeBlanc first applied to open the gaming room, called Ace & Vine, at 505 Lincoln Ave. in 2018.
While they wait for approval from the state Bureau of Gambling Control, the two partners are starting renovations of the building and deck for the restaurant.
“Our restaurant is totally separate from the card room, and our patio will be dog friendly and kids will eat free on Tuesdays,” he said.
The planned renovations “are quite extensive as the building and deck are in rough shape,” said LeBlanc.
The plan is to better integrate the restaurant with the deck space, he said.
“We’ve opened up the building entrance and added a casual bar/service area to make a drink and appetizer on the deck as easy as possible. We want the deck to be the most inviting space in Napa,” he said.
“It is expensive to open and operate a restaurant, especially one of this size,” said LeBlanc.
“While only a small portion of the building, we're hopeful that the card room and lounge will generate the interest to make the restaurant successful,” he said.
“Right now, we're just working on the restaurant,” said LeBlanc. “But we hope to go to the Planning Commission next month to talk about the best way to operate the card room, which would be separate from the restaurant.” The Napa City Council will also weigh in on the project.
For those that are skeptical about a card room opening in Napa, LeBlanc noted that the city has always had one card club license.
Hemphill’s Card Room on California Boulevard, near the Bel Aire Shopping Center, was locally-owned for 30 years, he said. This is the license the two partners took over several years ago.
LeBlanc said the difference between the two businesses is that “70 percent of our primary operations will be dedicated to the restaurant, bar and patio. The card room provides the financial engine to make the repairs, improvements and reopen to the public.”
“There can be an impression that a card room is unsafe,” acknowledged LeBlanc. “But those perceptions relate back to a bygone era. A card room is as safe as any bank, hotel, or convenience store. Nevertheless, we submitted an extensive safety and security plan to the Napa Police Department,” which he said was approved.
According to LeBlanc, Ace & Vine will be a place “for locals to eat and enjoy riverfront seating along the Napa River.”
He announced that the food and beverage team is led by Michael and Krista Galyen, who opened up Napa Sport in 2017. Before that, Michael Galyen was the general manager at Morimoto Napa and Bistro Don Giovanni.
“We plan to be an integral part of Napa, including hosting events and poker tournaments supporting local charities and causes,” said LeBlanc. “We love being a part of this community and look forward to getting even more involved in the future.”
LeBlanc said they hope start renovations in late summer. The work could take about six months.
Napa's Compadres restaurant closed in February.