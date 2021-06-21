Napa celebrates a new sister city: Montalcino, Italy

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the 21st century, Montalcino is renowned world-wide for its red wine, Brunello di Montalcino, as well as its medieval streets and buildings. Montalcino is also known for its honey, Pecorino cheese and Tuscan cured meats.

Ortona wrote a letter to Napa's office of the mayor, and Sedgley said he found it on his desk when he became mayor in December 2020.

"I decided I'd better follow up on this," said Sedgley, a Napa native, who listed the names of all the Italian families he'd grown up with. "I wondered why I wasn't Italian.

“Napa and Montalcino are both esteemed wine country destinations, surrounded by natural beauty," he said, "making the sisterhood is a natural fit."

Both Sedgley and Ortona acknowledged the help of California state Sen. Bill Dodd, who was on hand at a reception at Visit Napa Valley on June 17 to toast the new sister city with glasses of Brunello. Other prominent Italian Americans included Napa businessman George Altamura and Carmen Policy, the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers.

Sister-city partnerships foster technical, educational, economic and cultural exchanges between governments, schools and individuals.