From bands playing patriotic songs to vintage cars, horses, go carts, baton twirlers, Stormtroopers and veterans waving flags, Napa’s annual Fourth of July parade had a little something for everyone.
Decked out or draped in red, white and blue, dozens of service and other groups processed through downtown Napa on Thursday morning.
Starting at 10 a.m., participants wound their way up and down Second and Third streets as hundreds of parade watchers took in the patriotic pageant.
The parade’s “hometown” feel is quite appealing, said bystander Dale O’Shaughnessy of Napa. “You always know someone who’s in it or putting it on,” she said. “It’s neat to run into people you know and see it getting bigger and bigger.”
“We’ve been doing this for years,” said Sadhana Brent of Napa, who watched the procession with her friend Diane Low by the old post office. “Everybody’s happy; it’s just fun.”
“What’s the Fourth of July without a parade?” said Low.
Carol Frommelt and Gail Randol of Napa sat on folding chairs at the edge of the curb near Zeller’s Ace Hardware.
“This is probably our hundredth parade, combined,” joked Frommelt.
“I like the patriotism,” plus seeing politicians and kids who march in the parade, said Frommelt.
About a block away, another parade visitor, Adrian Sotelo of Napa, said he appreciates its diversity. “It’s got a little bit of something for everyone,” he said.
His wife, Ruby Sotelo, said she especially liked the law enforcement helicopter that flew over the route at the beginning. “That was amazing,” she said. “My son was so excited.”
Word of Napa’s parade seems to have spread. Visitors come from out of the area to see the spectacle, such as the Freer family of San Francisco.
He wasn’t sure what to expect, but “This is actually really fun,” said dad Rodney Freer. The hometown feel of the parade “is really nice; coming from the big city.”
“I like the go cart,” said Rorey Freer, his son. When asked what else he was hoping to see in the parade, the youth said “Acrobats and more go cart people.”
Heather Lopez and her sister, Jackie, found seats in front of the old courthouse.
“This is a perfect day,” for a parade, said Heather Lopez. “It’s not too hot, not to cold.”
“I had a blast,” said Jackie Lopez. “Seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces – that was great.”
Gabby Cole and her husband, Jeff, brought their twin daughters to downtown Napa to see the parade.
“It was awesome,” said Cole. “The girls got to see their friends from school,” who were marching in the parade. “It’s just a fun way to start the festivities.”
Jocelin Martinez celebrated the end of the festivities with an iced fruit drink called a mangonada she bought from a street vendor.
The parade “was awesome,” said Martinez. And her drink?
“It’s good,” she said with a smile.
Produced by the Napa Sunrise Chapter of Rotary International, the theme of this year’s event was “Celebrating the American Dream.” Oscar De Haro, assistant superintendent at Napa Valley College, was grand marshal.