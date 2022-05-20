Napa cemetery, clients clash over cleanup

On Tuesday, the 26th anniversary of Matthew Bottorff's death, his mother, Sue Taylor, made it a point to visit his grave site at Napa’s Tulocay Cemetery.

It was already a difficult day, but it was about to get worse.

To Taylor's shock, all of the personal mementos she’d left on the concrete base around and on his grave marker had been removed. Some of them had been there for many months, or even years, said Taylor. Many other markers at the cemetery had also been swept clean of personal items as well, she noticed.

“I was devastated,” said Taylor. “I just stood there and tried to figure it out.”

Directed by cemetery staff to a different area at the cemetery, next to trash collection area, she found much of the removed memorabilia scattered across the ground and filling two large trash containers.

It was a “heartbreaking scene,” wrote Taylor, in a NextDoor message posted on Thursday.

“I was able to recover about five items,” from her son’s plot, said Taylor. However, “We are devastated for our Tulocay families who have lost precious memories due to the cruel manner in which this was handled.”

Yes, she saw the signage at the cemetery which notes that “pinwheels, statues, glass jars, solar lights,” and other items “are not permitted.”

Yet, “Family members have been placing these mementos for generations,” without much disruption, if at all. This most recent clean up, “was done without warning or regard for anyone’s feelings,” Taylor said.

Other NextDoor posters responded, a number of them also complaining about the removal and the debris pile. Others wrote in support of the clean-up efforts, including Jeff Gerlomes. He’s the CEO and trustee of the Tulocay Cemetery Association and Tulocay Mortuary, Inc.

“Tulocay is a place we are very passionate about and any time our families have a bad experience, it hurts,” said Gerlomes.

In a phone interview on Thursday Gerlomes explained that “Our cemetery guidelines have been consistent over the decades and materials other than flowers are not allowed.”

“We want to give people an opportunity,” to reclaim their offerings, so such removed items are taken to that holding area where they are left out for families to reclaim, explained.

After being removed, the items are stacked neatly in that spot, he said, “but then people go up there and rummage,” through the collection, which can cause a mess.

After a time, the mementos are disposed of.

Gerlomes said the recent clean-up effort is part of a policy that has been in effect.

Such removal, “Is done from time to time when it’s needed,” he said, but acknowledged that it wasn’t always predictable.

However, after hearing about Taylor and others’ displeasure, Gerlomes agreed that “we have to work on how we communicate those things with everybody.”

Late Thursday afternoon, Gerlomes talked with Taylor by phone.

We had “a very positive conversation,” said Taylor, afterwards.

One idea that came from that call included creating some sort of group or forum where loved ones can share their concerns with Tulocay, and the cemetery can share information about its operations.

“I’d like to get some stakeholders involved and go through the challenges,” of maintaining such a cemetery, and hear their concerns, said Gerlomes. One key question he's identified so far: “How do we communicate and what should the standards be?”

"Maybe something positive will come out of this," said Taylor.

During a visit to the cemetery on Friday morning, the removal/trash area at Tulocay looked cleaner than as seen in photos taken earlier in the week. The dumpster was no longer overflowing, and there were fewer items strewn about. But behind a locked gate, other mementos remained visible such as a weathered birdhouse, some small statues, a toy truck and some fake flowers.

Gerlomes said that a better “temporary” storage area to shelter or secure the removed belongings could be considered.

He also clarified one point that had been added to the NextDoor post. Tulocay Cemetery is not under new management, he said. It does not have new owners. Gerlomes has been CEO since 2019.

Established in 1859, the land for Tulocay Cemetery was donated by Don Cayetano Juarez "to the people of the Napa Valley." Today, Tulocay is a private, non-profit, non-sectarian cemetery and is under the care of the Tulocay Cemetery Association, said its website. Today, the business also includes a funeral home and crematory.

