Napa CEO Tran eyed for Riverside County post

Riverside County has offered Napa County Executive Officer Minh Tran a job as its county counsel, though it has yet to make the appointment and Tran has yet to say whether he has accepted.

The appointment was to go before the Riverside County Board of Supervisors on July 26. However, as the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported on Friday, the item was subsequently pulled after appearing on the county's website.

Tran could not be reached on Friday morning or early afternoon to say whether he will accept. That added a touch of mystery to the affair.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors met for a closed session at 2:30 p.m. Friday on an unrelated matter. Resident James Hinton, during public comments, said he had heard about the Riverside job offer. Tran, who sat a desk nearby, didn't respond.

Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon, reached Friday morning, said she didn't know about the matter.

Neither did Napa County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory.

“I was very surprised learning the news today and I’m disappointed that I’m surprised," Gregory said. "I have asked staff to put a supplemental (closed session) item Tuesday’s agenda so we can sit with Minh and ask him what’s going on.”

Riverside County officials couldn't be reached for comment on Friday. However, The Press-Enterprise reported a county spokesperson as saying the county will announce the appointment of a new county counsel before the Aug. 2 meeting but would have nothing further to say before that point.

A June 10 letter to Tran from Riverside County CEO Jeffrey Van Wagenen, Jr. offered Tran a four-year term as county counsel. This letter was briefly posted on the Riverside County website.

Tran in 2020 had the highest base salary in Napa County government at $299,000 and total pay and benefits of $462,000, according to Transparent California. The Riverside offer is for a base salary of $285,000, a $10,000 relocation allowance and monthly $550 "executive vehicle benefit" allowance.

Riverside County made a nationwide search for a county counsel using an executive search firm, a county report said. The report said the appointment was to take effect Aug. 11, though it's unclear how the delay might change that date.

“On a personal note, I look forward to working with you in this capacity and having your knowledge and skills available for application to the issues and needs of Riverside County,” Van Wagenen wrote to Tran.

For Tran, a move to Riverside would be a return to his roots. He graduated from the University of California, Riverside with a biochemistry degree and worked for the U.S. Forest Service.

Tran later earned a law degree from the University of La Verne in Southern California. After working in private practice, he worked as Riverside County senior deputy county counsel for 10 years.

Tran came to Napa County as assistant county counsel in 2009. He became county counsel in 2012. He became interim CEO in May 2017 after Leanne Link left the post.

“He always said it was his interest to return to county counsel,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said at the time. “He’s a trained, excellent lawyer. He wanted to return to his wheelhouse.”

But the Board of Supervisors in October 2017, after looking at a list of about 60 candidates, said Tran would be the next CEO.

Tran has spent much of his CEO tenure dealing with disaster response. The county has had five large wildfires that destroyed more than 1,300 homes. It led the local COVID-19 response.

The Napa County Farm Bureau recently gave Tran its Distinguished Leadership Award.

Tran ran into some turbulence in 2021 after the Board of Supervisors decided to do a COVID-19 vaccination investigation that focused on Supervisor Belia Ramos.

Ramos had received a vaccination at a county clinic before she was eligible. She said this was an “end of the day” vaccine that otherwise would be thrown out. The incident became controversial after a report on a Bay Area television station.

Tran had staff do what he called a “very quick” check into the vaccine incident. The resulting staff email said Ramos apparently “was simply in the right place at the right time.”

Ramos contended Tran should have shared that information with the Board of Supervisors before it decided to do the third-party investigation. She reported Tran to the State Bar of California. The State Bar website doesn't show any disciplinary action being taken.

Tran sent a memo to the Board of Supervisors later obtained by the Napa Valley Register that said Ramos’s actions “have done permanent and irreparable harm to my reputation and career.”

In the aftermath, Supervisors Ryan Gregory and Alfredo Pedroza, state Sen. Bill Dodd and former Supervisors Mark Luce and Keith Caldwell sent a letter to the Napa Valley Register praising Tran.

"CEO Tran is to be commended for the skilled leadership that he provides to Napa County every day," the letter said. "We are fortunate to have Minh Tran’s leadership as CEO of Napa County and fully support the work that he has done and continues to do for our county."