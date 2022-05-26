Napa CERT teaches emergency preparedness to 101st class

At the tail end of a 20-hour course filled with information about how to properly respond to emergencies, a group of Napa Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) students were put to a practical final test.

On Sunday, on the Napa Valley College campus in Napa, the students donned bright green vests and helmets to take on a series of multifaceted examples of what they could face in an emergency. They first had to smother a fire with the smoky discharge of a fire extinguisher. Then they moved to a cribbing rescue exercise, where all 13 students worked to methodically build up a wooden structure beneath a flat piece of wood — a stand-in for heavy rubble — so a trapped mannequin could be pulled to safety.

And finally, the group split into teams to carry out a search and rescue mission inside “the condos” — a darkened Napa Valley College building, in reality — to identify, rescue and medically assess mannequins who’d been trapped inside.

The students managed to make it through all the tasks; the mannequins, who had their injuries and ailments listed on attached paper cards, were successfully rescued from the building. The instructors throughout the exercises emphasized the importance of safety and, under that goal, proper procedure. The students put out the fires in teams, for instance — one student in charge of the extinguisher and the other in charge of safety.

Ken Arnold, lead instructor of the Napa Valley CERT program and former Napa Valley College Police Chief, demonstrated the technique with American Canyon Community Emergency Response team trainer Powell Helems back in a classroom, before the test.

“My focus is the fire,” Arnold told the class. “His focus is the safety, getting us in and out.”

Arnold also talked about the proper way to use a fire extinguisher — pull, aim, squeeze, sweep, adding up to the acronym PASS — and explained several different types of fire extinguishers to the class.

Arnold said he recommends that everybody — and especially California residents (he refers to California as a “disaster theme park”) — get some level of emergency training. That’s because doing so allows one to function according to learned emergency procedures when there’s actually a disaster, he said.

Most people are used to and therefore dependent on the world being a certain way, Arnold said. Then when a disaster happens, they don’t know what to do. And therefore they can become a burden on first responders or others around them. On the other hand, those with emergency training are able to better respond because their training takes over, Arnold said.

“When things don’t go right, it doesn’t affect me in the same way,” Arnold said.

What emergency training does at the very least, Arnold said, is make people less of a burden to first responders — who are often overwhelmed, system wise, when there’s a disaster such as an earthquake or fire — and help those around them. What CERT tries to additionally do, he said, is to train people to help fill in the areas first responders can’t get to whenever there’s truly an emergency.

That includes working with Napa’s Community Animal Response Team (CART) during the 2020 fires to evacuate animals, check on animals left behind in evacuated and take care of them. (Napa CART, indeed, requires CERT training to volunteer with them, and many of the graduates Sunday said they were there specifically for that reason.)

CERT volunteers have also helped manage traffic for mobile COVID testing and vaccinations, according to public information officer Carolyn Hamilton.

Hamilton added that the classes took time off early in the pandemic, though members of CERT were still active. Classes started back up in the fall of 2021, she said.

Napa County’s CERT program is part of a federal program that was started 25 years ago and is now administered in more than 2,800 local areas across the country. It’s almost entirely volunteer-based — Arnold is paid by Napa County for holding the classes.

The class Sunday was the 101st to graduate. Johanna Navacco — a member of the class — said she thought the experience was great and recommended people go through it.

Navacco said she works with the Napa County Office of Education’s Safe Schools and Prevention Services, and will be applying what she learned in her work there and figuring out how to apply it to county schools or incorporate it into school safety advice.

Yuliana Moreno, also an employee of NCOE and member of the graduating class, said the final practical exercise was really helpful in bringing everything she learned together.

“There’s beneficial general information that everyone should know,” Navacco said

