The Napa Community Emergency Response Team, known as CERT, will hold its 20-hour basic disaster preparedness training, which is free to Napa County residents, in March. As of Wednesday, space was still available.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The training is hands-on — last year, the 101st class of CERT students was put to a practical final test that included extinguishing fires and various rescue exercises — and consists of three required classes, spread out over two weekends, that are held at Napa Valley College.
As such, the first in the upcoming series will be held on Saturday, March 11. The second is scheduled for March 18, and the final exercise is set for March 19.
Those interested in enrolling, or receiving more information, can email napacert@aol.com with a full name, phone number and address, according to the press release.
People are also reading…
CERT leaders have previously said that the emergency training offered by the team helps people take care of themselves and help those around them in the event of a disaster, lessening the burden on first responders who are likely to be overwhelmed. But CERT also attempts to train people to help in areas first responders can’t get to during an emergency. There’s more advanced training for that, such as an earthquake drill held in November last year by CERT along with several other groups.
CERT teams in recent years have worked with Napa’s Community Animal Response Team to evacuate animals during fires, and check on animals left behind. CERT has also helped with managing traffic for mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, among other instances of working with Napa’s first responder agencies.
Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week
Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.
A Napa neighborhood was once home to hundreds of homes for thousands of people. And then it was gone. This is Shipyard Acres: Napa's lost neighborhood.
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza won't face a recall election after opponents failed to turn in petition signatures by 5 p.m. Thursday.
A powerful fire that erupted late Wednesday morning gutted a house in Napa and led police to close off the nearby Silverado Trail for several hours.
A lawsuit alleges last year's Legionnaires' outbreak was caused by negligent maintenance of the water system at a local Embassy Suites hotel.
Twenty-three street segments will have their speed limits reduced by 5 mph, including many of those in downtown Napa.
American Canyon owns a former elementary school. It's beginning to decide what to do with it.
Napa's Green Door has a new owner. What does the future hold for this longtime dive bar?
The congressman representing Napa County was not at the Capitol for President Biden's speech, by design.