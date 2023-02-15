The Napa Community Emergency Response Team, known as CERT, will hold its 20-hour basic disaster preparedness training, which is free to Napa County residents, in March. As of Wednesday, space was still available.

The training is hands-on — last year, the 101st class of CERT students was put to a practical final test that included extinguishing fires and various rescue exercises — and consists of three required classes, spread out over two weekends, that are held at Napa Valley College.

As such, the first in the upcoming series will be held on Saturday, March 11. The second is scheduled for March 18, and the final exercise is set for March 19.

Those interested in enrolling, or receiving more information, can email napacert@aol.com with a full name, phone number and address, according to the press release.

CERT leaders have previously said that the emergency training offered by the team helps people take care of themselves and help those around them in the event of a disaster, lessening the burden on first responders who are likely to be overwhelmed. But CERT also attempts to train people to help in areas first responders can’t get to during an emergency. There’s more advanced training for that, such as an earthquake drill held in November last year by CERT along with several other groups.

CERT teams in recent years have worked with Napa’s Community Animal Response Team to evacuate animals during fires, and check on animals left behind. CERT has also helped with managing traffic for mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, among other instances of working with Napa’s first responder agencies.