The Napa Community Emergency Response Team will offer a basic disaster preparedness training course in Spanish for the first time in the coming weeks. The course is free to Napa County residents.

The hands-on training consists of three required classes that are spread over three weekends for a total of 20 class hours. Two eight-hour classes are scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 6 and May 13, and a four-hour exercise drill — to test practical preparedness skills — is set for May 20 along with graduation. As with previous classes, all sessions will take place at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221).

“We are so excited that this Spanish class is finally coming to fruition,” said CERT public information officer Carolyn Hamilton in an email.

Those interested in enrolling, or receiving more information about CERT, can email napacert@aol.com with their full name, phone number and address.

CERT leaders have previously said that emergency training, such as the training offered by the course, helps people take care of themselves and others who are in need. The training serves to lessen the burden on first responders who are likely overwhelmed during a major disaster like an earthquake or wildfire.

CERT also trains people in more advanced disaster response, including at an earthquake drill held last November by CERT and other groups. CERT teams have worked with Napa’s first responder agencies during past emergencies to, for example, evacuate animals during wildfires alongside Napa’s Community Animal Response Team, and manage traffic for mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics.