Napa CERT to provide free emergency response training starting May 7

Napa County residents are invited to join a training program in May to gain the skills need to aid their community during and after a natural disaster.

Napa Community Emergency Response Training is the local branch of a nationally recognized training course teaching essential emergency response skills in the wake of an earthquake, wildfire or other disaster, such as providing first aid, performing a rescue or obtaining drinking water. Organizers will stage CERT Basic Training, a hands-on 20-hour course that will be taught at Napa Valley College and is free to county residents.

The following classes will be offered in May:

Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Emergency Preparedness, Disaster Medical)

Saturday, May 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Fire Awareness, Search and Rescue, Emergency Management)

Sunday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to noon (Final Exercise)

Participants must attend all three sessions to complete the CERT course.

For more information or to enroll, email napacert@aol.com with your full name, phone number and address.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com