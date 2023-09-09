For nearly 30 years, Chaplain Lee Shaw has comforted, aided and ministered to thousands of Napans during the worst moments of their lives.

Now it's Shaw who needs aid and comfort.

Shaw, 76, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, which has also spread to his lymph nodes and into his bones. He’s currently undergoing treatment at a cancer center in Irvine in Orange County.

“I'm doing my best to try to ride through the day-by-day challenges,” said Shaw. “I just have to fight through all that.”

Shaw first moved to Napa in 1976, becoming an assistant pastor for Calvary Chapel. Later he was lead pastor at Morning Star Ministries, which used to meet in the auditorium at Napa High School and later on Industrial Boulevard.

After being recruited by Napa's then-police chief Dan Monez, Shaw started his chaplain training in 1994.

“I really had no idea what was involved” in being a chaplain, admitted Shaw, but the job turned out to be a perfect fit.

While Shaw loved being a pastor, "there was a missing part of my heart” that the chaplaincy filled, he recalled – the chance to help people in distress in his community.

In Napa County, law enforcement chaplains respond to counsel, assist and support victims and witnesses of critical incidents, crises and other traumatic events. Chaplains are specially trained in handling such situations and are available to provide follow-up counseling and intervention for residents. They also serve the first responders and staffs of those agencies.

Over the years, Chaplain Shaw has personally responded to more than 6,000 deaths, and participated in more than 700 funerals and thousands of other emergencies. “It’s a calling and a privilege for us to serve people," he said of his work.

In addition to Napa Valley, Shaw has also served as a chaplain at crises across the U.S. His work has taken him to ground zero of the World Trade Center site and into the aftermaths of Hurricane Katrina, the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut; the 2012 movie theater attack in Aurora, Colorado; the 2017 massacre at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas – as well as to crises closer to home, like the 2018 slayings of three Pathway Home staffers in Yountville and the California wildfires of recent years.

On top of that, Shaw is officially a member of the International Conference of Police Chaplains and a volunteer chaplain for the U.S. Secret Service.

As chaplains, said Shaw, “we will spend anywhere from two hours to months to years with these families – whatever the need is.”

Surprisingly enough, Shaw is not a police officer or on any city or county payroll.

“I've never been paid by any government agency or city agency,” said Shaw. His salary is paid by donations to the nonprofit Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Napa County Inc. “That's what keeps the beans on the table.”

That group also includes a small but dedicated team of volunteer community chaplains.

Shaw's cancer treatments begin

Shaw and his wife Mary and family arrived at the Cancer Center for Healing at the Center for New Medicine in Irvine on Aug. 12. His treatment will run from eight to 12 weeks.

So far, he’s feeling very weak, said Shaw.

“I’ve lost over 30 pounds, and it’s challenging to keep up my strength. But I'm smiling and hopeful,” he said.

Shaw is happy with the care at the center where he’s undergoing treatments that address many different factors that contribute to cancer, he wrote. That includes extensive comprehensive testing, immune boosting protocols and specific cancer therapies, he said.

Shaw chose that center because of its focus on strengthening the immune system while applying specific treatments.

The biggest challenge so far is the “uncomfortable nuisance and pain” of a catheter, admitted Shaw. “It is said that pain makes sissies of us all, but I try to rely on the mental toughness I have.”

After comforting so many people over the years, Shaw said he’s comforted by “knowing that I am the loving and secure hands of my Heavenly Father and the love and support of dear family and friends who are tracking with me along this difficult journey.”

“The biggest contributing factor is keeping that eternal perspective," he admitted. "Because if all I had was the here and now, I could not do this.”

Cancer treatments don’t stop chaplain's call

Shaw and his wife Mary celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on Monday. Mary Shaw said that even while undergoing his own treatments, Lee continues to minister to others at the Irvine center.

“People are just so down and so sad," she said. "And he'll start talking to them and ministering to them and pretty soon they've got a smile. They've got a different perspective. They just have a different frame of mind after they talked with him.

“He has the ability to do that, and really bless people and minister to them and become their friends. That's the kind of man he is, so loving and caring about anybody else. It's a very unique gift.”

Yes, Shaw faces a serious health emergency, but at the same time, “nothing has really changed for me. Except for my audience,” the chaplain said. “I haven't stopped anything. I've just changed directions.”

“The man’s unstoppable,” said his daughter Jamie Shaw Matison.

Matison said she and her family are touched by the response to GoFundMe and CaringBridge websites created to support Shaw.

“To see so many people respond with so much care and encouragement is validation of how widely he has impacted the community,” she said. “It’s endearing to know how many people spiritually support and pray for him.”

When asked what he misses about Napa, Lee Shaw said: “I really miss all the friends within the agencies I serve. And being able to carry out the trash on Monday mornings.”

How to help Napa Chaplain Lee Shaw CaringBridge: caringbridge.org/visit/vleeshaw47 GoFundMe: gofundme.com/f/chaplain-lee-shaw-crucial-cancer-care Letters and cards can be sent to: Residence Inn Lee Shaw #522 10 Morgan Lane Irvine, CA 92618 Chaplain program info: cityofnapa.org/545/Law-Enforcement-Chaplaincy-Program

Photos: Napa Chaplain Lee Shaw fights cancer with faith, family and friends Napa chaplain Lee Shaw Napa Chaplain Lee Shaw Napa Chaplain Lee Shaw Napa Chaplain Lee Shaw Napa Chaplain Lee Shaw Napa Chaplain Lee Shaw Napa Chaplain Lee Shaw Napa Chaplain Lee Shaw Napa Chaplain Lee Shaw Napa Chaplain Lee Shaw Napa Chaplain Lee Shaw Napa Chaplain Lee Shaw Napa Chaplain Lee Shaw Every 15 minutes 02 Faces and Places May 21 Napa Coffin Races