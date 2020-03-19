Napa childcare and preschool centers hit hard by coronavirus disruptions

Pintacsi said she’s offering to defer tuition “so that we can keep paying our teachers and parents can get back on their feet.” In the meantime, she’s planning on taking out a loan to keep the business going.

“It’s very difficult for a small business to weather” such a widespread emergency, said Pintacsi.

“I will try to help as best I can. Everyone needs to get through it.”

Monica MacDonald, owner of Nature's Way Montessori school in Napa, said her preschool is also closed, at least until April 13.

The school has 60 students enrolled, from ages 2 to kindergarten age.

Even though the kids have been sent home, the school has created a “learning from home” handbook where “we’ve taken all the Montessori concepts and we're helping partners to implement them from home.”

“It really is about assisting parents and setting up routine so there can be normalcy” for the children, she said.

“We will send home a weekly packet and the handbook to keep everybody engaged” with creative, purposeful work, said MacDonald. “Basically our teachers are still going to be working -- it’s just going to look differently.”