On Monday morning, about 100 people from Napa and around the Bay Area gathered at the China Point Park on First Street for the dedication of a plaque commemorating the history of Chinese laborers here in Napa from the 1870s through 1900s.

The morning featured a program of speakers from the Napa and St. Helena Historical Societies, as well as community leaders Yeon Chiang, Robin Leong and John McCormick, whose book “Chinese in Napa Valley: The Forgotten Community that Built Wine Country” tells the history of Chinese laborers in the valley.

Leong was the longtime president of the Vallejo Napa Chinese Club, and began efforts to build signage commemorating the Napa’s Chinese laborers back in 2002. While that project was never completed, the city did dedicate China Point Park, on the corner of First Street and Soscol Avenue, in 2017. The park did not have any signage explaining its significance however, and Leong thought it was important to incorporate some kind of informational aspect into the park. He re-upped efforts to dedicate a plaque earlier this year, after hearing McCormick speak about his book on the history of Chinese laborers in Napa.

The plaque, which overlooks the Napa River across where Napa's historic Chinatown sat, was designed by Hannah Henry. Henry is a Napa-based artist who created the China Point Plaque as part of her 100 Plaques Project, launched in 2022, which aims to create displays around California "that help undo some of the cultural and historical erasure that has taken place" around the state.

The plaque itself includes pictures and information about the history of Chinese in Napa, as well as a QR code linking to the Napa County Historical Society's website, which includes more detailed stories.

This morning's event began with a traditional lion dance, which David Lei explained was a practice dating back to the 1850s in China, meant to invite deities and ancestors who used to inhabit a space to return. In this case, the dance, and the Daoist ceremony that followed it, were included to honor the laborers who lived and worked in the Napa Valley over 100 years ago, and invite them to see the plaque and park dedicated to their efforts.

Chinese laborers' contributions to Wine Country

The history of Chinese laborers in Napa dates back to the 1870s, when many came to the valley to find work. In his book, McCormick reports that in 1860, recorded data shows just 17 Chinese people living in Napa. By 1880, at the population’s peak, there were about 900 Chinese people lived here.

In large part, this was because of an increasing need for laborers in the 1870s and 1880s, especially in the vineyards. Due to a perfect storm of sorts — a combination of increasing wine sales in the region coupled with an outbreak of grape phylloxera (a species of insect that destroys grapevines) in France’s vineyards — the Napa Valley had a unique opportunity to make a name for itself in the global wine industry.

As such, vineyard owners began planting more grapes, requiring more labor, which, according to McCormick’s book, “could only be satisfied by one group: Chinese workers.”

“They were up to 80% of the workers in the vineyards between 1870 and 1900 throughout the valley,” McCormick said. “The wine industry would not be here, as it is today, if they weren't there.”

Chinese laborers were also the main laborers in other industries in the county as well: Chinese workers almost exclusively worked the hops fields in St. Helena, and many operated quicksilver mines, and did agricultural and other forms of labor.

Connie Young Yu, author of “Chinatown, San Jose, USA” emphasized Chinese workers' contributions to the Transatlantic Railroad and Napa Valley Railroad, which ran through Napa Valley.

“Many of those same people who built the railroads built the wine caves,” Yu said.

In “Chinese in the Napa Valley,” McCormick specifically mentions Schramsberg Vineyards, located in the hills between St. Helena and Calistoga. The vineyard was built in the late 1960s by Jacob Schram, and in 1870, Schram’s first grapes were ready to harvest. He decided to build wine caves in the hillsides on the property to store the harvested grapes and eventually wine that he produced.

To do so, Schram employed Chinese laborers who had just finished working on the Napa Valley Railroad and Transcontinental Railroad to do the dangerous cave excavation work.

McCormick’s book explains that many of these workers had previously worked with explosives used to clear the caves when they were working on the Transcontinental Railroad in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The book notes that to this day, the winery’s “Chinese Bunkhouse,” where the laborers who built Schamberg's first ever wine caves lived, is still standing on the property. It is one of very few landmarks acknowledging Chinese history here in existence today.

Yu explained that remembering the Chinese labor movement here in Napa is not just important because it is a piece of Chinese history, but because it is an integral part of American history.

“Anyone who raises a glass of wine will remember the Chinese who tilled the land, built the wine caves, and yet were still denied a seat at the table,” Yu said.

While the Chinese contributed to Napa's industries, anti-Chinese sentiment spread

The number of Chinese people living in the Napa Valley peaked in 1880, but as the end of the 19th century neared, the population began to diminish. After the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, the flow of Chinese immigrants stopped, and anti-Chinese sentiment in the Valley contributed to many who were already living here moving elsewhere.

McCormick said that one of the biggest barriers he faced when writing about the history of the Chinese population in Napa was the lack of unbiased, first-hand accounts of their presence and impact. Many of the news articles written at the time either did not acknowledge their efforts at all, or were overtly racist toward Chinese residents in Napa.

He said that the was able to find through a few articles that Chinatowns existed up and down the valley in Napa, St. Helena, Rutherford and Calistoga. The Napa Valley Register has chronicles years of Chinese New Years’ celebrations, including parades, parties and meals shared in downtown Napa’s historic Chinatown.

Those Register articles also chronicle the racism that led to the waning of that group's presense. In the 1880s, ads placed in the Register, and articles and editorials written, address Chinese laundries specifically. One ad placed says “give your laundrying to a deserving white woman in preference to Chinese.” Articles in the Register and St. Helena Star called for the establishment of white laundries in their towns, and the removal of Chinese-owned ones.

This contributed to the passing of a city ordinance — similar to ones passed in cities throughout California — limiting the placement of laundromats, specifically targeting the locations of Chinatown and pre-established Chinese businesses, according to McCormick’s book.

The ordinance was voided through a lawsuit won by Sam Kee, the owner of the oldest laundromat in Napa, which sat on Main Street from the late 1860s to 1907, when he moved to a new building. “Sam Kee Laundry” operated in Napa until the 1970s.

Remembering Chinese laborers' contributions

Despite the work of Kee, and so many others, much of the legacy of the Chinese labor movement in Napa has been erased. McCormick points out that Kee is the only Chinese man mentioned by name in a 500-page history book written about Napa in 1901, and aside from Chinese New Years celebrations and racist references, not much was written in local news about the Chinese population here.

Yuen Chiang, a Napa resident who was invited to give the reflection at the dedication ceremony, said that its placement in downtown was important for precisely that reason.

“It wasn’t until I was 19 year old and a sophomore in college that I learned about any kind of Asian American history in school," Chiang said.

She said that it’s important to have representation of and access to the history of the Chinese labor movement in Napa so that her kids, and all kids in school today, don’t have that same experience.

The plaque, which is on the corner of First Street and Soscol Avenue in China Point Park, contains information about the Chinese labor movement here in Napa, and even more stories of the history of Chinese workers and residents in Napa is included in McCormick’s book, available online.