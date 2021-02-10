Napa chocolate shops prepare for Valentine's Day

Oh to be a member of David and Christine Crawford’s family on Feb. 14.

On Tuesday this week, the Crawfords drove to See’s Candies in Napa and bought heart-shaped boxes of chocolates for every one of their children, in-laws and grandkids. If you’re counting, that’s about 10 boxes.

“It’s a tradition” to pass out the candies to their loved ones, said David Crawford. “And a good excuse to buy it.”

The Crawfords queued up in a short line waiting to get into the Napa candy store along with a handful of other chocoholics. That’s not because the store itself was packed. No, thanks to COVID-19, See’s is only admitting five customers at a time.

Michelle Roberts of Fairfield was another shopper who waited patiently to be admitted.

“I’m not here for Valentine’s candy,” said Roberts. She was buying chocolate for every day. “It’s the only dessert I eat,” she explained.

Roberts said she wasn’t deterred by the short line. The line at the Vacaville See’s Candies was even longer, said Roberts. No, she didn’t come to Napa just for See’s candy, she clarified. She had other tasks to do in Napa as well. Honest.