Napa chocolate shops prepare for Valentine's Day

Oh to be a member of David and Christine Crawford’s family on Feb. 14.
On Tuesday this week, the Crawfords drove to See’s Candies in Napa and bought heart-shaped boxes of chocolates for every one of their children, in-laws and grandkids. If you’re counting, that’s about 10 boxes.
“It’s a tradition” to pass out the candies to their loved ones, said David Crawford. “And a good excuse to buy it.”
The Crawfords queued up in a short line waiting to get into the Napa candy store along with a handful of other chocoholics. That’s not because the store itself was packed. No, thanks to COVID-19, See’s is only admitting five customers at a time.
Michelle Roberts of Fairfield was another shopper who waited patiently to be admitted.
“I’m not here for Valentine’s candy,” said Roberts. She was buying chocolate for every day. “It’s the only dessert I eat,” she explained.
Roberts said she wasn’t deterred by the short line. The line at the Vacaville See’s Candies was even longer, said Roberts. No, she didn’t come to Napa just for See’s candy, she clarified. She had other tasks to do in Napa as well. Honest.
Roberts said if anyone was thinking about buying See’s candy, not to let a line of only a few people deter them. On other days, she’s seen the line at the Napa See’s wrap around the building. In other words, this was nothing.
Jean Senske of Napa also waited in line to pick out her favorites at See’s, notably cashew brittle for her husband, peanut brittle for herself (“It’s so buttery”) and one other candy favorite of which the name escaped her but “I know it when I see it.”
“This is the only place to come for chocolate,” said Senske. “I usually get an assortment and they always have samples. And who doesn’t like chocolate?”
Across Napa, at La Foret Chocolate & Confections in Browns Valley, Wendy Sherwood and Emily Smith were busy wrapping up individual candies and chocolates for sugar-craving customers.
It’s been very busy at her business, said Sherwood.
“We started pre-orders two weeks ago and our big shipment went out yesterday.” How many boxes did she mail? Sherwood politely declined to say.
However, La Foret typically sells out of its Valentine’s Day chocolate supply, said Sherwood. “We have a pretty loyal clientele.”
At her shop in downtown Napa, Anette Madsen of Anette’s Chocolates said that the rush for Valentine’s Day chocolate usually starts about three days before Feb. 14.
“The day before Feb. 14 is always the busiest,” she said. “It can get hectic,” and with her First Street store only allowing in six customers at a time, there will likely be a wait to get inside, she said.
“But it goes pretty fast.”
From the looks of it, Anette’s is ready to satisfy all those with a sweet tooth. At her First Street shop, row upon row of chocolates were neatly lined up behind a tall clear plastic barrier. Prepackaged heart-shaped boxes are always popular, said Madsen. Anette’s also has a shop at the Oxbow Public Market.
How does this Valentine’s Day compare to last year? So far, it’s comparable, said Madsen.
Overall, due to the pandemic, her namesake candy business has been “quieter” but business has been on the rise, she said.
“It feels like we’re going in the right direction.”
An estimated 52% of U.S. adults plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, spending a total of $21.8 billion, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
“There is no question the pandemic has disrupted many aspects of Americans’ daily interactions and activities,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay.
“However, there remains a special significance around Valentine’s Day, and consumers are committed to celebrating friends and loved ones, even if that means having to alter those traditional holiday celebrations.”
Nearly three-quarters (73%) of consumers celebrating Valentine’s Day this year feel it is important to do so given the current state of the pandemic.
It is clear the virus is still front and center, with 74% indicating it will directly impact their plans for the holiday. Those celebrating can still expect the classic candy, cards and flowers, but there is a significant decline in the number of consumers who will plan for an evening out.
An estimated 24% of consumers plan to gift their loved one with an evening out, the lowest in the survey’s history. Even still, 41% say they will plan a special dinner or celebration in the comfort of their own home.
Because of these altered plans, it is no surprise that spending on Valentine’s Day gifts this year has dropped, said the NRF. Those celebrating plan to spend an average $164.76, down $32 on average per person, from a record $196.31 in 2020 right before the pandemic hit.
For those who haven’t been properly alerted yet, Valentine’s Day is this Sunday.
