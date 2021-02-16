Napa chooses Sylvia Moir as interim police chief; Moir is first woman to lead department

Sylvia Macrae Moir, a former chief of police in Arizona and California, will lead Napa Police while the city looks for the next permanent head of local law enforcement.
The City Council unanimously approved the 55-year-old Moir as acting police chief at its meeting late Tuesday afternoon. Moir, the first woman and first openly gay person selected for the role in Napa, will replace Robert Plummer, who was the city’s first Black police chief and retired Jan. 1 after a 2 ½-year tenure.
Although police chiefs normally are chosen by the city manager, California law pushed Moir’s temporary appointment into council hands because she draws a pension from her six years leading El Cerrito Police, where she spent six years before her 2016 hiring as police chief in Tempe, Arizona, a Phoenix suburb of 187,000 people. Moir resigned her Tempe post in October.
Due to her state pension, Moir, who has spent more than three decades in law enforcement, will be limited to working 960 hours per fiscal year, the equivalent of 120 business days without overtime.
City Manager Steve Potter announced Tuesday that Moir, who did not appear in person or virtually at the council meeting, will not be a candidate to become the permanent head of Napa Police, and will be asked to serve as an experienced leader while the city recruits a long-term police chief.
In a statement released by the city after the vote, Moir said
“I am humbled and grateful to serve the City of Napa Police Department and the community while they search for a permanent chief to fill the role. I am equally confident that my enthusiasm and experience in municipal policing will support and advance the service that the men and women of the Napa Police Department provide as they safeguard the community.”
Two members of Napa’s Rainbow Action Network LGBTQ advocacy group offered cautious support to the council of Moir’s hiring, tempered by various controversies involving Tempe officers during her time as police chief there.
“I am choosing to reserve some hope that she will prioritize steps to serious police reform,” said the group’s director, Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet. “I hope she continues the conversations that have only just begun” about racial justice, she added, referring to the demonstrations against racism and police violence that took place in 2020 after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, during an arrest by Minneapolis police.
Controversies involving Tempe police during Moir’s leadership included the deadly shooting in January 2019 of 14-year-old Antonio Arce by an officer while the teenager was holding an airsoft gun, as well as a 2020 incident in which another officer pointed a gun at a Black hotel worker and three other people during an unsuccessful search for an armed white suspect, the Arizona Republic reported.
Tempe City Manager Andrew Ching later told the Republic that Moir’s resignation followed several weeks of talks about the police force’s future, in light of the nationwide wave of protests that followed Floyd’s death. “We have made a lot of progress (toward racial justice) but we have a lot of work to do and that work should be carried out by the next (police chief),” he told the newspaper.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
