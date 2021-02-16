Napa chooses Sylvia Moir as interim police chief; Moir is first woman to lead department

Due to her state pension, Moir, who has spent more than three decades in law enforcement, will be limited to working 960 hours per fiscal year, the equivalent of 120 business days without overtime.

City Manager Steve Potter announced Tuesday that Moir, who did not appear in person or virtually at the council meeting, will not be a candidate to become the permanent head of Napa Police, and will be asked to serve as an experienced leader while the city recruits a long-term police chief.

In a statement released by the city after the vote, Moir said

“I am humbled and grateful to serve the City of Napa Police Department and the community while they search for a permanent chief to fill the role. I am equally confident that my enthusiasm and experience in municipal policing will support and advance the service that the men and women of the Napa Police Department provide as they safeguard the community.”

Two members of Napa’s Rainbow Action Network LGBTQ advocacy group offered cautious support to the council of Moir’s hiring, tempered by various controversies involving Tempe officers during her time as police chief there.