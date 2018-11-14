He took a left turn into oncoming traffic, caused a collision that affected two other cars and then walked away.
That's what the California Highway Patrol says happened on Tuesday just after 1:30 p.m. along Silverado Trail, north of Trancas Street. The collision did not cause any injuries.
Francesco Commisso, 27, was driving a 2004 Pontiac north on Silverado Trail when he turned left into the path of a 2003 GMC heading south, the CHP said.
The GMC's driver, 38-year-old Tyler Coker, lost control and crashed into a 2017 Jeep that was driven by Barry Wiss, 58, according to CHP.
All three drivers were Napa residents.
Commisso walked away from the crash and was later picked up by law enforcement. He was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor hit and run charge, along with an unrelated warrant.
He remained in jail as of Wednesday morning, according to jail records.