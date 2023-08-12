A motorcycle wreck Saturday afternoon resulted in a major injury in rural northern Napa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported to CHP at about 2:21 p.m., according to the agency’s online incident log. A rider was found lying on the roadside at the intersection of Chiles Pope Valley and Lower Chiles Valley roads, with a motorbike 5 feet off the roadway, the log indicated.
Personnel from CHP, Cal Fire and American Medical Response were called to the scene, according to the CHP log entry.
Further details were not immediately available.