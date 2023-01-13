Napa CHP reports fatal vehicle accident near Lake Berryessa

A fatal vehicle accident took place Friday afternoon at Highway 128 and Wragg Canyon Road in the Lake Berryessa area, according to a California Highway Patrol website.

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The accident took place at 2:11 p.m. and was reported as being a solo traffic collision. The coroner was dispatched. A heavy-duty tow truck was called to retrieve the vehicle, the website said.