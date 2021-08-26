Napa Christian students embrace life on school farm

“We have a lot going on."

During a visit to the school farm on Tuesday morning, it certainly looked like the students have embraced farm life.

Second-grader Jack Gilley said the best part of the school farm is playing with the chickens.

“They’re very fuzzy and very cuddly,” he said.

His favorite animals are the bunnies. “They can hop around you, and you can hold them and they snuggle up to you,” said Jack.

After a few unsuccessful attempts, second-grader Ariel Beltrami was able to catch a chicken, named Speedy Gonzalez, for some one-on-one time.

Ariel said she loves chickens because “they’re beautiful. I like seeing the patterns,” on their feathers, she said. She might even stick some chicken feathers in her hair for decoration.

What would it be like to go to a school that didn’t have a farm?

“No fun!” said Ariel.

It’s not that hard to catch a chicken, said Jayden Rodriguez, also in second grade.

“You go slow to pick it up,” and then “you have to hold it gently,” he demonstrated.