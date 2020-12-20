Napa Christmas brass concert canceled for first time in 47-year history after COVID-19 restrictions tightened

The county has reported 4,646 COVID-19 cases through Friday, including 608 last week, with 24 deaths since March.

Sounds of Christmas Brass began in the 1970s as a fundraiser for the Napa High School band to buy new uniforms, according to Altamura, who was then a junior at the school and playing French horn in a brass quintet. In 1976, the concert became a benefit for the Napa Salvation Army, a role it has held ever since, with a red collection kettle set up next to musicians in recent years.

Performances have changed venue over the decades, moving to the former Mervyn’s department store to the Napa Premium Outlets, Bel Aire Plaza and, in 2019, to the South Napa Marketplace where Raley’s is located. About 25 volunteer trumpeters, hornists, trombonists and tuba players, from teenagers to seniors, took part in the Napa concert last December.

Sounds of Christmas Brass would have been one of the very few public performances of live music, large or small, to take place in the Napa Valley during a year when the coronavirus — and the social distancing requirements it triggered — virtually wiped out live entertainment calendars across the U.S. The range of events that have been postponed or replaced by virtual substitutes has ranged from the BottleRock festival at the Napa Valley Expo to the Porchfest community music crawl in the Old Town Napa neighborhood.