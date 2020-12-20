Napa Christmas brass concert canceled for first time in 47-year history after COVID-19 restrictions tightened

The organizer of Napa’s Sounds of Christmas Brass has called off the annual holiday performance for the first time since its founding nearly half a century ago, following a new shutdown order in the wake of a worsening coronavirus surge.
Peter Altamura announced the cancellation of the brass concert, which was to have taken place Sunday afternoon outside the Raley’s supermarket on Soscol Avenue, in an email Saturday night to members of the Napa Valley Brass Society. The performances have taken place at various Napa venues since 1974.
“With the state implementation of the Regional Stay Home Order for all Bay Area counties (Friday), this closes indoor and outdoor private gatherings of any size,” wrote Altamura, who has performed in or conducted every Sounds of Christmas Brass concert since it debuted in 1974 at the then-new Dwight Murray Plaza downtown.
Napa County last week joined an expanded shelter-at-home order for the Bay Area, after a sharp increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations shrank the share of available intensive-care beds to less than 15% — a trend that has taken hold across California. In addition to shutting down gatherings of all sizes, the directive suspended outdoor dining and required the closure of breweries, bars, movie theaters and hair salons, among other businesses. Groceries also are limited to 35% of their normal capacity and other retail stores to 20% of their maximum.
The county has reported 4,646 COVID-19 cases through Friday, including 608 last week, with 24 deaths since March.
Sounds of Christmas Brass began in the 1970s as a fundraiser for the Napa High School band to buy new uniforms, according to Altamura, who was then a junior at the school and playing French horn in a brass quintet. In 1976, the concert became a benefit for the Napa Salvation Army, a role it has held ever since, with a red collection kettle set up next to musicians in recent years.
Performances have changed venue over the decades, moving to the former Mervyn’s department store to the Napa Premium Outlets, Bel Aire Plaza and, in 2019, to the South Napa Marketplace where Raley’s is located. About 25 volunteer trumpeters, hornists, trombonists and tuba players, from teenagers to seniors, took part in the Napa concert last December.
Sounds of Christmas Brass would have been one of the very few public performances of live music, large or small, to take place in the Napa Valley during a year when the coronavirus — and the social distancing requirements it triggered — virtually wiped out live entertainment calendars across the U.S. The range of events that have been postponed or replaced by virtual substitutes has ranged from the BottleRock festival at the Napa Valley Expo to the Porchfest community music crawl in the Old Town Napa neighborhood.
In his announcement, Altamura urged musicians to revive the Christmas brass concert next year after the pandemic passes. “Let’s plan on restarting it in full force on Dec. 19, 2021 — please mark your calendars now,” he wrote.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: FDA AUTHORIZES SECOND COVID-19 VACCINE AFTER MODERNA REVIEW
PHOTOS: NAPA'S 2019 SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS BRASS CONCERT
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.