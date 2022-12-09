Napa Christmas Parade canceled due to weather

REGISTER STAFF
The Napa Christmas Parade, scheduled to take place Saturday evening in downtown Napa, has been canceled due to weather.
Craig Smith, the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association, said the forecast of rain nearly all day Saturday and into early Sunday forced the decision. Temperatures that day between 5 and 8 p.m., the scheduled time of the event, are forecasted to be in the high 40s.
This year's theme was to be "Celebrating 175 years of Christmas in Napa!" The route normally starts near City Hall. Smith said the parade will not be rescheduled this year noting, "the weather forecast keeps getting more and more parade unfriendly."
The sidewalks along Lincoln Avenue were filled with spectators who enjoyed watching Calistoga's downtown Lighted Tractor Parade on Saturday night.
Rumi Gutierezz played in fake snow at the start of the annual Lighted Tractor Parade, which Calistoga hosted Saturday night. The procession of tractors decked with colored lights attracted spectators who lined downtown Lincoln Avenue for one of the Napa Valley's most prominent holiday celebrations.
Calistoga hosted one of the highlights of the Napa Valley's holiday season Saturday night with its annual Lighted Tractor Parade, where Santa Claus made an appearance on one of the many tractors decked with holiday illumination that inched past throngs of spectators lining downtown Lincoln Avenue.
A large flame flowed from the back of a North Sonoma County Fire vehicle as it drove down the street at the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Spectators lined the side of the street Saturday night during the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga.
A spectator walks past a decorated fire truck sits idle before the start of the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A bicyclist with a dog passes by a decorated truck during the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A tractor driven by someone in a Grinch costume headed down the street during the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade on Saturday night.
Kids wave to someone dressed as Santa Claus during the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A spectator in a Santa hat waves to people on a decorated Vine bus at the start of the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A participant dressed as an elf adjusts the lights on a large tractor before the start of the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Participants dance for the crowd during the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Someone dressed as Santa Claus sits in a bus stop before the start of the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A tractor carries a deflated Santa Claus doll during the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Spectators take in the fake snow being sprayed by a passing truck during the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Spectators line the side of the street for the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Large, decorated trucks drive down the street at the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Spectators filled sidewalks and balconies for the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A decorated tractor drives down the street at the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Spectators line the side of the street for the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A large truck sprays fake snow on spectators as vendor selling glow in the dark toys walks down the street during the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A decorated classic truck drives down the street at the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Kids sit in small cars being towed by a tractor at the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Spectators line the side of the street for the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A large flame coming from the back of a North Sonoma County Fire vehicle illuminates spectators lining the street during the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
