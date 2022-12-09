Napa Christmas Parade canceled due to weather

The Napa Christmas Parade, scheduled to take place Saturday evening in downtown Napa, has been canceled due to weather.

Craig Smith, the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association, said the forecast of rain nearly all day Saturday and into early Sunday forced the decision. Temperatures that day between 5 and 8 p.m., the scheduled time of the event, are forecasted to be in the high 40s.

This year's theme was to be "Celebrating 175 years of Christmas in Napa!" The route normally starts near City Hall. Smith said the parade will not be rescheduled this year noting, "the weather forecast keeps getting more and more parade unfriendly."