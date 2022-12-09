Napa Christmas Parade cancelled due to weather

The Napa Christmas Parade, scheduled to take place Saturday evening in downtown Napa, has been cancelled due to weather.

Craig Smith, the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association, said the forecast of rain nearly all day Saturday and into early Sunday forced the decision. Temperatures that day between 5 and 8 p.m., the scheduled time of the event, are forecasted to be in the high 40s.

This year's theme was to be "Celebrating 175 years of Christmas in Napa!" The route normally starts around City Hall before heading eastward. Information was not immediately available on plans for a rescheduled date.