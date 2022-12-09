 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Napa Christmas Parade cancelled due to weather

  • 0
Napa Christmas Parade 2021

The Tap Dancing Christmas Trees performed before throngs that lined Second, Brown and Third streets in downtown Napa for the city's 2021 Christmas Parade.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

The Napa Christmas Parade, scheduled to take place Saturday evening in downtown Napa, has been cancelled due to weather. 

Craig Smith, the executive director of the Downtown Napa Association, said the forecast of rain nearly all day Saturday and into early Sunday forced the decision. Temperatures that day between 5 and 8 p.m., the scheduled time of the event, are forecasted to be in the high 40s. 

This year's theme was to be "Celebrating 175 years of Christmas in Napa!" The route normally starts around City Hall before heading eastward. Information was not immediately available on plans for a rescheduled date. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change threatens food stocks for millions in Madagascar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News