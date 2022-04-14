Napa churches welcome “flock” for Easter celebrations

Stuffing Easter “baskets,” adding rows of extra chairs and making room to display oodles of lilies.

Such is life for Napa churches and congregations in the days before Easter Sunday.

Each parish or congregation has its own plan for Easter, depending on size and capabilities. Some churches plan to gather outside only. Others are opening the doors for inside, mask-optional seating. All are certain of one thing: they are glad to welcome worshipers again.

“It’s been an interesting two years,” said Stacy Marks, a children and family pastor at Napa’s Hillside Christian Church. The church is located at 100 Anderson Road, near the Napa Valley Commons development.

Yes, Hillside held in-person Easter services last year, but “We were still outdoors,” she said, referring to the requirement in April 2021 that groups gather outdoor only. This Sunday, for the first time in two years, Hillside will offer indoor Easter services.

“There’s a new excitement in all areas of life as we are reengaging with simple things, such as vacations and families,” said Marks.

Yes, “You see nervousness in people everywhere … but I’ve (also) seen gratefulness when people come to service,” said Marks. Being able to gather in person, “is filling a void that was lost for so many of us.”

Marks noted that the church follows all state COVID requirements. It also maintains sanitizing stations for guests. And a number of members still choose to wear a mask, which is fine, said Marks.

Yes, “Some people are still cautious with COVID, but I think in general the celebration of Easter is what people are looking forward to,” said Marks.

Marks said that before the pandemic Hillside might expect 1,500 people on Easter Sunday, over three services.

For this Easter Marks said she’s expecting roughly around 800, between two Easter services. Besides lingering COVID concerns, she also thinks that because the local public school spring break ends April 18, more families might have gone out of town until Monday.

Regardless, “We added extra chairs to the auditorium for sure.”

One big change that continues is that Hillside will live stream the gatherings on Facebook and other platforms.

Streaming services, which largely began during the pandemic, “has given the world an opportunity to attend any church almost. It’s a different world that’s for sure.”

Deacon Joe Oberting of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Napa said St. John’s will also welcome parishioners inside on Easter Sunday. Masks are no longer required and seating is no longer limited, as it was in Easter 2021.

“People can come until seats are full,” said Oberting. Hand sanitizing stations remain in place.

“We welcome everyone to come back and there’s no better time …to come back… than Easter Sunday to celebrate,” said Oberting.

The deacon, who is also the financial officer for the whole diocese, said he’s hearing that most people are comfortable gathering in person again. “But it’s our most elderly (who) are still weighing whether or not to come back.”

Attendance at St. John’s Catholic Church is back up to about 90% of pre-COVID rates. Notably, donations are about back to pre-COVID levels.

“That’s very edifying,” he said. “I don’t think that religion has been forgotten. It is important in people’s lives.”

Oberting said St. John’s can hold about 1,100 people total, and predicted “it will be full for the Easter vigil and Spanish masses.” These days, 80 to 90% of all St. John’s parishioners are Hispanic and Latino, said Oberting. English masses on Easter should be about 70 to 80% of capacity.

The Rev. Joanne Martindale, the interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church on Third Street, said the historic church is very busy with a “plethora” of activities during the week, including reenacting the Lord’s Supper, Good Friday and Easter Sunday service, but also funerals and a wedding.

She’s happy that masks are now optional. “Everyone was masked last Easter,” she said.

In Easter 2021, “we (took) everyone’s temperature,” and all who attended had to register in advance or at the door, in case contract tracing became necessary. This Easter, “we’re not doing that,” Martindale said. Sanitizer is available and masks optional.

Martindale said First Presbyterian has about 250 members and 125 to 150 usually attend Sunday services.

“My guess we’ll get over 200 for Easter,” she said.

“Some people definitely want to be in the sanctuary for Easter. But we do have a group of people, more elderly, and they still aren’t comfortable coming in.”

For that reason, the church continues its Zoom and YouTube coverage. “You can watch it live or later. Whatever way you want to do it; there’s a lot of options for people.”

In fact, “we do have some people that are very faithful to come to church but they are also looking at other churches too on Zoom,” or other streaming platforms. “Some want to go to three church services. You can do that nowadays with Zoom. You can get church from your living room.”

Martindale said the church has gained about 12 members recently. “But I’ve done equally as many funerals.”

“We lost people during COVID and (some) haven’t made it back,” she said. “It’s tough, but we’re getting there.”

“It’s been a hard two and half years,” said the Rev. Jay Lang, senior minister and spiritual director at the Napa Valley Center for Spiritual Living.

“I’m really excited that were seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Lang said that his members have been meeting indoors.

However, with seating arrangements spread further apart for social distancing, only about 40 people can typically sit inside the Coombs Street center.

So on Easter, members will sit outdoors in the courtyard where “we can handle probably 200 people.”

There will be sanitizing stations “And people can wear masks if they want to.”

How does it feel to be back to a “normal” Easter season?

“I think the community is feeling more relaxed about it and they can be more joyful in their celebrations. They’re excited about connecting and being able to see each other.”

There’s no better time to reconnect with a faith community, he said. After all, Easter is really about transformation and opening up the newness in their life.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses don’t celebrate Easter, but a church representative recently announced that for the first time in two years, all congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world were encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings starting April 1.

Napa residents Brian and Kristin Tucker are eager to return to their Napa congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, they said.

For the 33 years, they have been married, they have attended meetings together regularly — the last two years being over Zoom.

“There’s nothing that replaces just being around people and the interaction you have with them,” Brian Tucker said.

Rabbi Niles Goldstein, of Napa’s Congregation Beth Shalom, noted that Passover begins in the evening of Friday, April 15 and ends Saturday, April 23.

“In past years we have done a community-wide Seder on the second night of Passover but unfortunately this year we made the decision not to do it because of COVID concerns,” said Goldstein.

The Seder is a communal meal that involves a lot of singing and physical contact, he explained.

“It’s very disappointing but we really wrestled with it and decided there were too many issues related to having a big community meal this year. We’re encouraging people to celebrate at home.”

That makes it the third year in a row the congregation hasn’t been able to host the community Seder “and while we’re all disappointed, we’re trying to put health concerns at the forefront.”

However, on Friday, April 22, the congregation is hosting a community Shabbat and Passover observance at the synagogue on Elm Street.

“Instead of eating, sitting in close quarters and interacting throughout the entire service, we’ll have some wine and Passover appropriate food at the very end.”

“We tried to find a compromise that was safe but also honors the holiday,” said the Rabbi.

Goldstein said that members seem to feel comfortable about gathering in person these days.

“More and more people are coming out to the woodwork, which I’m happy about,” he said. “They want to be in the presence of members of their community.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

